James Talarico, the former middle school teacher challenging Ken Paxton in Texas Senate race

James Dell Talarico is currently in the spotlight as he runs for a US Senate seat from Texas, challenging Republican candidate and state attorney general Ken Paxton. The race has garnered widespread attention as Texas hasn’t seen an elected Democrat senator since 1988 after Lloyd Bentsen. Talarico will face Paxton on November 3, during the midterm elections.

James Talarico is a Democratic Senate candidate from Texas. (REUTERS)

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Talarico claims to “fight against corruption” and “win power back for working people” as per his election campaign. He has also integrated his Christian beliefs into politics to shape conversations around social justice and equality.

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Talarico was a former language arts teacher at Rhodes Middle School, San Antonio in Texas. He began his political career in 2018 after he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. A Presbyterian seminarian, Talarico defeated Jasmine Crockett and Ahmad Hassan in the Democratic primary and became a nominee for the Texas Senate seat.

James Talarico: Early life, education and family

Deep Dive What are James Talarico’s main healthcare and education priorities? Talarico supports lowering prescription drug prices, strengthening the Affordable Care Act and addressing medical debt. For education, he backs more public-school funding, better teacher pay and early childhood education, and opposes private-school vouchers funded with public money. What immigration reforms has James Talarico proposed? Talarico has called for immigration reforms focused on border security and deporting criminals, gang members and human traffickers. He also supports citizenship for immigrants who have been in the US for a long time and more technology to detect drugs and other threats. What is James Talarico’s position on AI and the Iran conflict? Talarico supports regulating technology companies, protecting workers from AI surveillance and using AI in classrooms to support learning. He has criticized the Iran conflict and called for diplomacy, peace in the Middle East and protection of civilians.

Talarico was born in May 1989 in Round Rock, Texas. His mother Tamara Talarico raised him after leaving his biological father, who had drinking problems, that led to violence. She later married Mark Talarico who adopted James.

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{{^usCountry}} James Talarico describes his mom as a “fighter” and credits her as the main inspiration for his life and political career. He is in a long-term relationship with Brianna Menard who he met in the Texas State legislature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James Talarico describes his mom as a “fighter” and credits her as the main inspiration for his life and political career. He is in a long-term relationship with Brianna Menard who he met in the Texas State legislature. {{/usCountry}}

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Talarico attended Wells Branch Elementary School and graduated from McNeil High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in education policy from Harvard University in 2016. He also earned a Master of Divinity degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary while serving in the Texas House of Representatives.

Also Read | When was James Talarico last seen in public? Trump claims ‘bad rumors coming out’ about Democrat

Major issues and policies

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Using his own experience with Type 1 diabetes followed by high costs of insulin, he prioritizes providing an affordable healthcare option to all Americans. Through his campaign website, Talarico also proposes to lower prescription drug prices and strengthen the Affordable Care Act. He has also called for addressing medical debt, protecting reproductive healthcare access and strengthening rural hospitals. Talarico has also worked to lower prescription drug costs in Texas by supporting an insulin cost cap and allowing the state to import cheaper medicines from Canada.

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Talarico also proposes raising taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations while providing greater financial support to working families. He proposed expanding the Child Tax Credit and raising the wages for American workers up to $15 per hour. He is also keen on addressing rising housing and grocery costs and repealing the “Trump tariffs”.

As a former middle school teacher himself, he made public education an integral part of his political agenda. Talarico supports increased funding for public schools, better teacher pay, early childhood education and improved mental health support for students. In January 2023, he announced a bill proposing a $15,000 pay raise for every teacher in Texas, after mentioning his own financial struggles as a former teacher. He also opposes private school voucher programs that use public funds to pay for private education.

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Talarico's views on immigration, jobs and trade

Talarico has proposed to pass immigration reforms that focus on border security. He also proposed the deportation of criminals, gang members and human traffickers. Further, he supports giving citizenship to immigrants who have been in the US for a long time now. He also called for developing more advanced technology to detect drugs and other threats more efficiently.

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Talarico has also advocated for setting up vocational training programs that allow young workers to enter the workforce. His campaign highlights his record in the Texas Legislature of supporting workforce development as well. He publicly opposes tariffs, believing that they act as hidden taxes and increase costs. His broader trade agenda also emphasizes maintaining international partnerships and strengthening supply chains.

Talarico's stance on the Iran conflict and AI

During the campaign, Talarico has criticized the Iran conflict, arguing that it has led to an increase of fuel prices. Citing how the Iraq war “robbed America of young lives”, he argues that military conflicts can also cost resources while damaging the country’s standing internationally. He has also called for diplomatic efforts to secure peace in the Middle East region and for US foreign policy to prioritize protecting civilians.

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Talarico advocated for regulating technology companies in order to safeguard social media to protect minors. He also proposed protecting workers from AI surveillance, requiring human review of automated workplace decisions and ensuring AI companies follow copyright laws. As per his website, he protected victims of explicit deepfakes during his time in the Texas Legislature. He also supported the establishment of the Texas Cyber Command that helps to protect infrastructure systems. Notably, Talarico supports the usage of AI in classrooms in order to maximize learning among students as well.

Also Read | Texas election results: Who won the Senate, governor and attorney general primaries? Ken Paxton vs John Cornyn winner

Talarico's controversies

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Talarico has faced criticism over his remarks on gender and religion. In a 2021 Texas House committee hearing, he said biological sex was not limited to two categories and referred to six biological sexes. He also drew criticism for saying that “God is non-binary.” He later clarified that what he meant was God could not be defined by human categories.

In February 2026, a TikTok influencer named Morgan Thompson claimed that in a private conversation, Talarico referred to former US Representative Colin Allred as a “mediocre Black man”. Thompson also claimed that he contrasted Allred with Jasmine Crockett, describing her as a “formidable, intelligent Black woman”. Talarico, however, denied the allegations, calling them “mischaracterization of a private conversation”.

Net worth and more

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), his Senate campaign raised approximately $68.56 million and had about $21.55 million in cash on hand as of June 30, 2026. A June 2026 Forbes report covered billionaire donors supporting his Senate campaign, estimating at least $2.5 million contributions. However, his personal net worth is not a matter of public records.

As the 2026 US Senate race in Texas approaches, Talarico is campaigning on issues including healthcare, public education, immigration and economic policy. His record as a state legislator and former teacher remains central to his campaign as he prepares to face Republican Ken Paxton in the November election.

-ByTanisha Sharma