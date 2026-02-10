How to claim Additional Child Tax Credit 2026? Check if you are eligible to get ACTC refund
Families in the US are considering their 2026 tax refunds due to changes in the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).
In light of the tax modifications announced by the IRS and the enduring changes incorporated in the so-called One Big, Beautiful Bill, numerous families across the United States are contemplating the potential amount they might receive in their tax refund in 2026 due to the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). This benefit continues to be one of the most significant forms of assistance for parents and guardians, and comprehending its mechanics can greatly influence the filing process.
Also Read: How to get extra $6,000 ‘senior bonus’ this tax season? Here's who is eligible
What is child tax credit? A look at 3 categories
It is intended to provide relief to those with children who meet specific criteria, enabling them to obtain considerable tax alleviation. Most importantly, even if you typically do not file a tax return, you may still qualify to apply for it and benefit from this assistance. There are three categories:
The Child Tax Credit (CTC): A nonrefundable credit that permits individuals with a qualifying child to lessen their tax obligation.
The Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC): This represents a refundable segment of the CTC. The ACTC enables certain eligible taxpayers to receive a refund if it surpasses their tax obligation.
Credit for Other Dependents (ODC): A nonrefundable credit available to taxpayers with dependents who do not qualify for the CTC/ACTC.
Who is eligible for the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC)?
The Child Tax Credit can provide up to $2,200 for each qualifying child. If your federal tax liability is minimal or nonexistent, you might be eligible for the Additional Child Tax Credit, which can amount to $1,700 for each qualifying child, based on your income. The criteria include:
Being younger than 17 at the end of the tax year.
Not providing more than half of their own financial support during the tax year.
Having resided with you for over half of the tax year.
Being claimed as a dependent on your tax return.
Being a US citizen, US national, or US resident alien.
How to get an ACTC refund
If you have claimed the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the IRS will not be able to process these refunds until mid-February. The whole refund, including any amounts unrelated to these credits, is subject to this delay. You may learn your exact refund date and further information by going to "Where's My Refund?" in mid-to-late February.
When the time arrives, all qualifying families will be able to claim the credit by providing the names of their children and other dependents on Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, and including a completed Schedule 8812, Credits for Qualifying Children and Other Dependents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk