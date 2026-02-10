How to get extra $6,000 ‘senior bonus’ this tax season? Here's who is eligible
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act allows taxpayers 65+ to claim an extra $6,000 deduction in 2025.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act permits taxpayers aged 65 and above to claim an additional deduction of $6,000 without the necessity of itemizing their deductions. This deduction, which will be implemented in the 2025 tax year (returns submitted in 2026), is supplementary to the standard additional deduction available for seniors and the blind. Furthermore, it is applicable on an individual basis, allowing married couples who file a joint return to claim a total of up to $12,000. The 'extra' deduction for seniors is set to expire at the conclusion of the fiscal year 2028.
Who is eligible for the new tax deduction?
In order to be eligible for the new deduction for seniors, you must be 65 years old or older by December 31, 2025, and file as a single taxpayer, head of household, surviving spouse, or as a married couple filing jointly. This deduction is not accessible to married couples who file separately. However, there is an income threshold. For individual filers, the deduction begins to phase out if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) surpasses $75,000, and it is entirely eliminated at $175,000.
The deduction begins to taper off at an income of $150,000 for married couples filing a joint return, and it is completely eliminated at $250,000.
For solo taxpayers, the maximum deduction is $6,000, while for joint filers, the maximum deduction is $12,000.
What is the new tax deduction for seniors?
The additional tax benefit available for seniors does not necessitate itemizing deductions and can be claimed directly on Form 1040 or 1040-SR.
Your date of birth is a crucial piece of information to provide on your tax return. Your eligibility will be automatically determined by the IRS if you are 65 years of age or older. Your eligibility should be automatically recognized by a trustworthy tax preparation software, which will then apply the deduction on your behalf.
Make sure to include your correct Social Security number and tick the age box (65+) if you are filing on paper.
Know about deduction for seniors
The current exemption for seniors and the blind, which is $2,000 for single filers and $1,600 for married couples filing separately, can be supplemented with the new deduction.
For the 2026 tax returns, the additional standard deduction will surge to $2,050 for single filers and to $1,650 for each qualifying spouse in married couples filing jointly.
If a person chooses not to itemize their deductions, they can still claim the standard deduction, which is different from both of these deductions.
How does the new senior deduction work?
The standard deduction is $15,750 for a 72-year-old individual filer with an income of $70,000. They are eligible for both the new $6,000 deduction and the current $2,000 standard deduction for seniors. This results in a total of $23,750 in deductions, leading to a taxable income of $46,250.
