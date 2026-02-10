How to get extra $6,000 ‘senior bonus’ this tax season? Here's who is eligible

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act permits taxpayers aged 65 and above to claim an additional deduction of $6,000 without the necessity of itemizing their deductions. This deduction, which will be implemented in the 2025 tax year (returns submitted in 2026), is supplementary to the standard additional deduction available for seniors and the blind. Furthermore, it is applicable on an individual basis, allowing married couples who file a joint return to claim a total of up to $12,000. The 'extra' deduction for seniors is set to expire at the conclusion of the fiscal year 2028. Seniors aged 65 and above can claim a new $6,000 deduction starting in 2025, alongside existing exemptions. (AP)

Who is eligible for the new tax deduction? In order to be eligible for the new deduction for seniors, you must be 65 years old or older by December 31, 2025, and file as a single taxpayer, head of household, surviving spouse, or as a married couple filing jointly. This deduction is not accessible to married couples who file separately. However, there is an income threshold. For individual filers, the deduction begins to phase out if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) surpasses $75,000, and it is entirely eliminated at $175,000.

The deduction begins to taper off at an income of $150,000 for married couples filing a joint return, and it is completely eliminated at $250,000.

For solo taxpayers, the maximum deduction is $6,000, while for joint filers, the maximum deduction is $12,000.

What is the new tax deduction for seniors? The additional tax benefit available for seniors does not necessitate itemizing deductions and can be claimed directly on Form 1040 or 1040-SR.

Your date of birth is a crucial piece of information to provide on your tax return. Your eligibility will be automatically determined by the IRS if you are 65 years of age or older. Your eligibility should be automatically recognized by a trustworthy tax preparation software, which will then apply the deduction on your behalf.

Make sure to include your correct Social Security number and tick the age box (65+) if you are filing on paper.