The Child Tax Credit (CTC), a tax benefit provided by the US federal government to help families with the cost of raising children, is one of the most valuable benefits for families with children. The credit for the 2026 filing season is set at up to $2,200 per qualifying child under the age of 17. Child Tax Credit for 2026: Check your eligibility and payment amount (Pexel)

Up to $1,700 of that credit is refundable through the Additional Child Tax Credit, meaning families can receive the money even if their total tax liability is lower than the credit.

The CTC is designed to provide financial assistance to eligible parents or guardians. It ultimately reduces their federal income tax liability.

Read More | IRS tax refund: Here's why your 2026 refunds could see major spike, check arrival time

Most of the families claim the credit using Form 1040, along with Schedule 8812, which calculates the refundable portion. The fastest way to receive any refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit.

A child, to qualify, must be under 17 at the end of the tax year. They must have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year, and have to be claimed as a dependent. They must also have a valid Social Security number issued before the tax return due date. These requirements have not changed, and errors in any of these requirements could delay refunds.

Who is eligible in 2026? To be eligible, the children must be your son, daughter, stepchild, eligible foster child, sibling, stepsibling, half-sibling, or a descendant, including grandchildren, nieces, or nephews. They must be a US citizen, US national, or US resident.

The children must have lived with you for more than half the year, and not provide more than half of their own financial support.

Read More | Trump's Big Beautiful Bill: How it impacts child tax credit and student loans | Explained

The maximum credit of $2,200 per child is available to individual filers with incomes up to $200,000, as well as married couples filing jointly with incomes up to $400,000. The Additional Child Tax Credit lets families with little or no federal tax liability receive up to $1,700 per qualifying child if they earned at least $2,500 during the tax year.

Families of children or dependents who do not meet the standard Child Tax Credit requirements may qualify for the Other Dependent Credit, which provides up to $500 per dependent. This follows similar eligibility rules, including citizenship, residency, and Social Security or taxpayer identification requirements.