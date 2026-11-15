Jamil Temple shooting: Gunshot triggers police response at Columbia gun show; details on suspect

A massive police response was triggered at Jamil Temple in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon in the midst of a gun and knife show.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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According to Cody Alcorn of local media 11Alive, a deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department was shot in the leg. The suspect is reportedly down.

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According to WIS10, a local broadcaster, the incident is being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department along with the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement has not released details of the incident.

This story is being updated.