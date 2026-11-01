JD Vance transforms into Dumbledore for Halloween as baby son steals show dressed as Dobby

US Vice President JD Vance gave Halloween a Harry Potter twist this year, dressing up as Albus Dumbledore while holding his baby son dressed as Dobby. The family’s festive costumes immediately caught attention on social media.

What Vance’s Halloween clip shows

JD Vance dressed as Dumbledore for Halloween. (@VP)

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In the clip, Vance stands on a decorated porch. He wears a long silver-gray wig, a matching pointed hat and a shiny silver robe with fancy trim. He holds a baby in a knitted hat with big ears, like the character Dobby from the Harry Potter series.

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“Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun. Be safe. Eat a lot of candy,” Vance said in the clip.

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{{^usCountry}} And he also posted a picture of his family, the family portrait showed the whole Second Family in Harry Potter-themed outfits. One child was dressed as Harry and another in a spider costume. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And he also posted a picture of his family, the family portrait showed the whole Second Family in Harry Potter-themed outfits. One child was dressed as Harry and another in a spider costume. {{/usCountry}}

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There were pumpkins and autumn lights all around. The post was inspired by his kids’ love for the series.

He captioned the picture as, “Happy Halloween from the Second Family!”

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How people reacted on X

The post got a lot of attention on X, with users sharing mixed reactions.

One user wrote: “Happy Halloween! Love the costumes”

Another said: “I just love the little girl-- Mirabel? She is sassy”

Some were amused. “JD VANCE HAS ONCE AGAIN WON HALLOWEEN!!!” one post said.

Another said: “LMAO! VP JD Vance just dropped this GEM Halloween costume…”

Others joked about the costume. “This fool really woke up and thought, ‘You know what America needs? JD Vance as Dumbledore,'" one user wrote.

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Another wrote, “You’re gonna regret posting this. The internet is gonna roast you the next couple days.”

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Vance's last year costume

This is not the first time Vance has made Halloween news. Last year, on Friday, October 31, he dressed as his own “Fat JD” meme. He wore a curly wig and wide eyes to copy the viral look.

The meme comes from last year's February video of Vance talking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In that video, Vance asked, “Ever said ‘thank you’ once?” People online picked up the line and turned it into a meme, as per People.

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In last year’s video, Vance opened a door and said, “Happy Halloween, kids. And remember: Say thank you,” before the clip cut to him spinning in circles as The Twilight Zone theme played. His caption read: “Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!”

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Vance’s family

As per People, Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, have kept their children mostly out of the spotlight. Their first child, son Ewan, was born in June 2017. Their second child, son Vivek, was born in February 2020. Their third child, daughter Mirabel, was born in December 2021. They welcomed baby boy Alec Neel Vance (also spelled Alec Neil Vance) on Sunday, July 19, 2026.