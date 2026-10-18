JD Vance defends Trump's immigration agenda, says Americans should share communities with like-minded people

US Vice President JD Vance has defended an immigration system built around social cohesion and shared community values, arguing that American citizens should be able to live alongside people with whom they have something in common. His remarks, shared on X, come as the Trump administration intensifies its scrutiny of immigration, including employment-based visas and employer-sponsored green cards.

JD Vance says Americans should share communities with people they relate to. (AP Photo)

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“My goal here is to make it so that we can have a country with some baseline of social cohesion and sense of community,” Vance said in a post published on his official X account. “I don't think it's unreasonable for an American citizen to want to share their community with people they have something in common with, and I think our immigration system has to build that.”

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{{^usCountry}} The comments reflect the administration's emphasis on assimilation and the potential effects of immigration on American communities. They also come amid renewed debate over the treatment of foreign workers, particularly those employed through temporary visa programs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments reflect the administration's emphasis on assimilation and the potential effects of immigration on American communities. They also come amid renewed debate over the treatment of foreign workers, particularly those employed through temporary visa programs. {{/usCountry}}

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Vance defends immigration stance amid scrutiny

Vance's remarks featured in a CBS News town hall, which aired on October 17 and included questions from voters in Michigan about the administration's immigration policies, cost-of-living pressures and other issues.

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During the discussion, Vance addressed criticism of his rhetoric on immigration, including his earlier description of some H-1B visa holders as “foreign indentured servants”.

He said his comments were directed at companies that, he argued, could use the vulnerability of foreign workers to their advantage, rather than at the workers themselves.

“To the extent that my rhetoric has been imperfect here, that's on me,” Vance said, according to CBS News. He added that his criticism concerned employers who bring in foreign workers while laying off American employees and leave visa holders vulnerable because losing their jobs can put their ability to remain in the country at risk.

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Vance also said his objective was not to dehumanize immigrants, while maintaining that immigration could change a country's social and cultural character.

What this means for foreign workers and Indian professionals

The comments come as the Trump administration pursues tighter scrutiny of employment-based immigration. Recent measures have included suspensions of PERM labor certification processing for several major technology companies, affecting their ability to advance certain employer-sponsored green card applications.

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The administration has argued that enforcement is necessary to protect American workers and prevent employers from abusing immigration programs. Technology companies, meanwhile, have defended their reliance on international talent to fill specialized roles.

For Indian professionals in the US, the distinction between temporary work visas and permanent residency remains important. H-1B workers may depend on their employers for continued employment and, in many cases, green card sponsorship. Changes to employer practices or immigration rules can therefore affect their long-term plans.

Vance's latest remarks offer a broader explanation of the administration's approach: immigration policy, in his view, should account not only for employment and border enforcement but also for assimilation and the cohesion of local communities.