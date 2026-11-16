JD Vance may wait until late spring to announce 2028 presidential decision: Report

US Vice President JD Vance will not decide whether to run for president in 2028 until after the new year and could wait until late spring to publicly announce his plans, according to an Axios report. Two sources familiar with Vance's plans told the publication that the vice president remains undecided about entering the race.

Vance unlikely to announce 2028 presidential plans before late spring. (AP photo)

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The delay comes after Republican losses in the midterm elections complicated Vance's political prospects and opened the door for party members calling for a different direction after President Donald Trump's administration.

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Vance remains an early favourite for the Republican presidential nomination. However, people familiar with his thinking told Axios that the timeline for his decision was already in place before the midterms and could still change.

Vance discusses 2028 plans with family

Vance is continuing to discuss a possible presidential campaign with his family, including his wife, Usha, following the birth of their fourth child, the Axios report said.

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His closest political advisers believe he should run in 2028 and is likely to do so, according to a person close to the vice president.

Vance's allies also point to his political infrastructure, donor network and national recognition as factors supporting his position. He co-founded the Rockbridge Network, which could serve as the foundation for a presidential fundraising operation. His role as finance chair of the Republican National Committee has also helped him build relationships with major contributors.

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Vance campaigned across the country for Republican candidates during the midterm elections, developing ties with party activists and officials who could become important to a future campaign.

Trump factor and Republican rivals

The midterm results have given Republicans seeking to move beyond the Trump administration an opportunity to push for a different presidential nominee in 2028, Axios reported.

Vance could also face questions about the administration's record during a presidential campaign. His private opposition to the Iran war and his post-election criticism of the conflict have led some Republicans to interpret his remarks as an attempt to distance himself from Trump's decision to attack Iran.

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Trump's continued influence over the Republican Party is another reason Vance's allies believe he should not announce his plans too early. They are concerned that an early campaign could shift attention away from the president and risk alienating him.

Other Republicans are also considering a 2028 presidential run. Texas Senator Ted Cruz has been among the most active in preparing for a possible campaign, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is viewed by some Republicans as a potential challenger to Vance.