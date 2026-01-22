Edit Profile
    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to launch New Shepard rocket with 6 new passengers: See date, time, crew details

    Blue Origin will launch its New Shepard rocket from West Texas, carrying six passengers to the edge of space.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 7:00 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    Jeff Bezos's aerospace company, Blue Origin, is set to launch a rocket from West Texas carrying six passengers on a journey to the edge of space. The travelers will soar more than 60 miles above Earth, experiencing breathtaking views of the planet and brief moments of weightlessness in microgravity. Upon returning safely, they will join a select group of individuals who have completed the company's suborbital spaceflights, including celebrities, business leaders, and other private space travelers.

    Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is scheduled to launch from West Texas on January 22. Blue Origin/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY (via REUTERS)
    Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is scheduled to launch from West Texas on January 22.

    When is the Blue Origin launch?

    Blue Origin plans to launch its New Shepard rocket on Thursday, January 22, with liftoff scheduled for 9:30 am ET. The flight will take off from the company's private facility, Launch One Site, situated near the US-Mexico border in West Texas, the company confirmed, as reported by USA Today.

    The Federal Aviation Administration has indicated in an operations plan advisory that a backup launch window is available the following day in case Thursday's launch needs to be postponed.

    Will the Blue Origin launch be livestreamed?

    Blue Origin will stream a live webcast of the launch starting approximately 30 minutes before liftoff. The broadcast will be available on the company's website and on the social media platform X.

    Crew details of NS-38

    Once the New Shepard rocket launches, its six passengers will become part of a growing group of 86 individuals who have flown on the spacecraft across 16 previous human missions, including six who have made multiple trips. The upcoming flight, designated NS-38, will mark the 38th overall launch of the New Shepard vehicle.

    Tim Drexlar: Former owner and CEO of Ace Asphalt and a private pilot

    Linda Edwards: Retired board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist and breast cancer survivor

    Alain Fernandez: International real estate developer and investor

    Alberto Gutiérrez: Entrepreneur and avid traveler who founded Civitatis, a company offering guided tours worldwide.

    Jim Hendren: Retired US Air Force Colonel and former F-15 fighter pilot with multiple overseas combat deployments, as well as a former Arkansas state senator

    Laura Stiles: Blue Origin's Director of New Shepard Launch Operations

    Oklahoma native Andrew Yaffe, originally selected as a passenger for the mission, has withdrawn due to illness. Blue Origin confirmed on Tuesday, January 20, that he will join a future flight instead.

