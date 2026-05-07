Jeffrey Epstein's chilling last words revealed in suicide note: 'Not worth it...'

A purported suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein before he died in federal custody has been unsealed by a judge on Wednesday. The document, which is undated and unverified, was added to the court docket. A judge has unsealed an unverified suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, featuring unsettling final messages. (AFP)

The alleged note, which has remained sealed for years, was reportedly discovered by Epstein’s former jail cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, after Epstein’s first apparent suicide attempt in July 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The document resurfaced in court filings and revealed disturbing final words that included phrases such as “Time to say goodbye” and “NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT”, according to CNN.

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What did the alleged suicide note say? According to reports citing court records and accounts from Tartaglione, the handwritten note was found tucked inside a graphic novel shortly after Epstein’s first suicide attempt in jail. According to CNN, the alleged suicide note contained statements suggesting despair and frustration over the federal investigation against him.

The note read: “They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!

“It is a treat to be able to chose ones time to say goodbye.”

“Watcha want me to do- bust out crying?”

“NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!"

New York Post reported that the document was authenticated as Epstein’s handwriting before being turned over to Tartaglione’s lawyers. The contents of the note remain partially unclear because the document has never been publicly released in full.

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Why was the note sealed? The alleged note became entangled in the criminal proceedings of Tartaglione, a former cellmate of Epstein and a former police officer currently serving multiple life sentences for murder. Tartaglione had reportedly cited the note to support claims that he did not assault Epstein during an earlier incident in jail.

The existence of the note was first reported by The New York Times last week. According to court records referenced by the outlet, a federal judge ordered the note sealed years ago as part of protected legal filings.

A week ago, a court spokesperson declined to confirm the existence of the suicide note, per the NYT; however, CNN reported that following a request by The NYT, Southern District of New York District Judge Kenneth Karas ordered the note's release.

The Justice Department stated in a court document that it was unsure of the authenticity of the alleged suicide note.

According to the department, "there appears to be a strong public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death as described in the unsealing motion."