What happened at Jensen Beach High School? Martin County Sheriff gives update amid bomb, shooter threats

"All students are safe," Budensiek said in an update on X. “There is no active shooter, and that report has been determined to be false. There is also no indication the threat is credible.”

The sheriff's office confirmed the school went into immediate lockdown as a precaution, as deputies swarmed the area to investigate.

A heavy law enforcement presence surrounded Jensen Beach High School in Florida Tuesday afternoon following an anonymous call reporting a bomb threat and an active shooter , according to Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek.

“The School District will provide guidance shortly on student dismissal and pick-up procedures. Please wait for official instructions before coming to campus,” the update added.

School Provides Update In an update on their Facebook page, Jensen Beach High School said that "anonymous tip was reported to the Stuart Police Department today regarding weapons and our campus," which prompted a response from law enforcement. It confirmed that after a search on the campus, the tip was not found to be credible.

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The message read: "This message is to inform you that an anonymous tip was reported to the Stuart Police Department today regarding weapons and our campus. Law enforcement responded and immediately and thoroughly searched our campus.

"Based on that thorough investigation, the tip has been determined to be not credible. Please know that our students and staff remain safe. Law enforcement presence continues on our campus- for that reason, no one is permitted to come onto or leave our property at this time."

Jensen Beach High School is located at Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach, a coastal area in Martin County on Florida’s east coast.