Who are the 8 women Trump says Iran may execute and what charges do they reportedly face? Details

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would “greatly appreciate the release of these women” and urged Iranian leaders to “do them no harm,” framing the move as a potential goodwill gesture ahead of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to halt the reported execution of eight women , but available information about their identities and alleged crimes remains fragmented and largely unverified.

Who are the women named so far? According to a social media post by activist Eyal Yakoby, and further details compiled by the Lawfare Project, eight women have been identified:

Bita Hemmati is described by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) as a protester arrested during anti-regime demonstrations in January. She was detained along with her husband and others and sentenced to death. Diana Taherabadi (16) is identified as a minor who was detained in January for alleged involvement in protests, according to media reports cited by The Hill. Mahboubeh Shabani (33) was arrested in February and is accused of assisting injured protesters, as reported by rights groups. Ensieh Nejati, described in reports as a Kurdish women’s rights activist, was sentenced to death in early 2025, according to the New York Post. Ghazal Ghalandari, Golnaz Naraghi, Venus Hossein Nejad, and Panah Movahedi have also been named by advocacy groups, though publicly available details about their backgrounds remain limited.

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The Hill reported that Naraghi is believed to be a 37-year-old emergency medicine specialist arrested during the protests, while Hossein Nejad was allegedly taken from her workplace by security forces and forced to confess on state television.

Social media reports also suggest Nejati is a mother of a young child.

What charges do they reportedly face? Only a few of the cases include specific allegations.

NCRI reported that Hemmati has been accused of multiple offences, including using explosives, throwing objects such as concrete blocks, participating in protest gatherings and disrupting national security.

For others, charges are described more broadly. The Hill reported that several of the women are accused of participating in or organising anti-regime protests, while Shabani is specifically alleged to have helped injured demonstrators.

Some reports also claim certain detainees were forced into televised confessions.

However, for multiple women on the list, clear legal charges have not been independently confirmed, and no detailed court records are publicly available.

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What remains unclear Significant gaps persist in the reporting:

Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed all eight identities or cases

Much of the information originates from activist networks and advocacy groups

Independent verification of charges and legal proceedings is limited The White House has not provided detailed confirmation regarding the cases.

The cases are being viewed in the context of a crackdown following anti-government protests in Iran earlier this year. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that more than 50,000 people were detained during the demonstrations, while the NCRI has claimed hundreds of executions in early 2026.

Rights groups have repeatedly alleged that authorities conducted rushed or unfair trials for those accused of defying the regime: claims that Iran has historically denied.