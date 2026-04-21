Why is a Democrat warning the White House about Trump’s ‘mental condition’? What we know

A war of words has erupted between Daniel Goldman and the White House, with the Democrat warning that concerns about Donald Trump’s “mental condition” will eventually be exposed. The controversy stems from a report by The Wall Street Journal, which claimed Trump was not present in the Situation Room during parts of a high-stakes rescue operation in Iran earlier this month. Goldman (R) initially called for Trump’s impeachment, warning that national security could be at risk. (AP/ Daniel Goldman's X account)

According to the report, aides opted to keep the president out of the room while receiving minute-by-minute updates, citing concerns that his impatience could hinder proceedings.

A senior administration official told the publication that Trump was instead briefed “at meaningful moments” over the phone.

The report also alleged that Trump reacted angrily after details of the incident surfaced, reportedly berating staff in the West Wing for hours over fears it could impact his political standing ahead of upcoming elections.

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Goldman's criticism Reacting to the report, Goldman initially called for Trump’s impeachment, warning that national security could be at risk. He later intensified his attack during a public exchange with White House communications director Steven Cheung on X.

“Why don’t you sue the WSJ again if it’s fake news?” Goldman wrote, referring to a previously dismissed defamation lawsuit filed by Trump against the newspaper.

“You can try to distract from your boss’s deteriorating mental condition, but it will all come out when we take back the majority,” he added.