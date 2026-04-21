'Willfully ignorant': White House defends Trump's Iran strategy, claims deal 'very close'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has asserted that the current administration is on the verge of securing a historic diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran. Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt credited the progress to the unique approach adopted by the US President, contrasting it with previous diplomatic efforts. According to the Press Secretary, the current trajectory suggests a superior outcome compared to the 2015 nuclear framework. (AP)

According to the Press Secretary, the current trajectory suggests a superior outcome compared to the 2015 nuclear framework. "The United States has never been closer to a good deal with Iran, unlike the horrible deal made by the Obama Administration, thanks to President Donald Trump's negotiating ability," Leavitt stated.

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The White House further dismissed domestic and international criticism regarding the administration's aggressive posturing and the use of economic leverage. Leavitt defended the President's unconventional methodology as a calculated strategy designed for long-term regional stability.

Sharply rebuking those who have questioned the current diplomatic path, the Press Secretary suggested that the underlying strategy remains clear to objective observers. "Anyone who cannot see President Trump's tactics to play the long game is either stupid or wilfully ignorant," she told Fox News.

In alignment with this stance, US President Donald Trump has asserted that the nuclear agreement currently being pursued with Tehran will be "far better" than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In a scathing assessment of his predecessors, the President launched a fresh attack on Barack Obama and Joe Biden for their roles in orchestrating what he described as "one of the worst deals ever".

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According to the President, the 2015 framework served as a "guaranteed road to a nuclear weapon", a scenario he maintains "will not happen" under his administration's current diplomatic efforts.

Taking to Truth Social to elaborate on these concerns, Trump detailed his objections to the previous administration's strategy, claiming that the original accord compromised national interests.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as 'The Iran Nuclear Deal', penned by Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the worst deals ever made having to do with the security of our country. It was a guaranteed road to a nuclear weapon, which will not, and cannot, happen with the deal we're working on," he stated.

The President further criticised the financial terms of the past agreement, specifically citing the physical transfer of funds to the Iranian leadership. He claimed that the previous leadership "actually gave $1.7 billion dollars in 'GREEN' cash, loaded into a Boeing 757, and flown to Iran for Iranian leadership to spend any way they saw fit".

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Expanding on these financial allegations, Trump accused former officials of "emptying out" cash reserves from banking institutions across Washington, DC, Virginia, and Maryland. He suggested that the scale of the transaction shocked the financial sector, noting, "Those bankers said they've never seen anything like it before. In addition, hundreds of billions of dollars was paid to Iran."

The President contended that his decision to withdraw from the original pact prevented a regional catastrophe. He argued that had he not terminated that "deal", nuclear weapons would have been deployed against Israel and across the Middle East, including "our cherished US military bases".

Looking ahead to the potential outcome of the current negotiations, Trump promised that an agreement reached under his watch would provide a definitive foundation for global stability.

"If a deal happens under 'TRUMP', it will guarantee peace, security, and safety, not only for Israel and the Middle East, but for Europe, America, and everywhere else. It will be something that the entire world will be proud of, instead of the years of embarrassment and humiliation that we have been forced to suffer due to incompetent and cowardly leadership!" the President added.