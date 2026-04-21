Iran signals ‘new cards’ on battlefield ahead of peace talks with US, says ‘no negotiations under shadow of threats’

Ahead of US-Iran peace talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Tuesday, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament has signalled a potential shift in Tehran’s strategy, stating that the country is “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield." US President Donald Trump says the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz won’t be lifted until a deal is reached. (AFP)

The talks are taking place days before the ceasefire deadline expires on April 22. The prospect of talks comes as ships remain unable to transit the critical waterway amid threats from Iran and a US blockade on vessels heading to and from Iranian ports. Iran has still not confirmed its participation in the peace discussions in Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf criticised Trump for undermining diplomacy by imposing what he described as a siege and violating a ceasefire. He said Washington was attempting to turn negotiations into a platform for surrender or to justify renewed conflict.