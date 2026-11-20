As Nvidia's value continued to rise, co-founder Jensen Huang became increasingly frustrated with employees, telling groups of staff members that money was no longer enough to motivate them. Instead, he believed humiliation was the only way to push them to work harder, according to a report by The New York Times published on November 20, 2026.

A New York Times report details decades of alleged insults, threats and employee complaints against Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang. AP/PTI(AP11_12_2026_000236B) (AP) more less

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The report, based on interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees and a review of court records and other documents, describes how Huang used public insults, personal attacks and threats to manage employees for decades.

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His approach became part of Nvidia's workplace culture as the company grew into one of the world's most valuable technology companies. While some employees admired his leadership and supported his vision, others described working under him as frightening.

Jensen Huang's treatment of employees led to complaints and a settlement

Huang's behaviour was not new. One of the earliest major complaints came from Michael Winston, who joined Nvidia in September 2004 as its senior vice president of human resources.

During a two-day company meeting in October 2004, attended by around 50 employees, Winston witnessed Huang making violent threats against staff members.

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{{^usCountry}} “You have to do this, or I will rip your fucking heart out and stomp on it,” Huang reportedly told employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You have to do this, or I will rip your fucking heart out and stomp on it,” Huang reportedly told employees. {{/usCountry}}

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Winston later wrote that employees were being publicly humiliated and described the experience as deeply disturbing. He also claimed that some attendees felt so frightened that they asked him to step in.

When Winston raised concerns with senior executives, one reportedly told him that Huang's behaviour was common at the company, while another advised him to toughen up.

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Winston later confronted Huang and warned him that such treatment could expose Nvidia to legal action. According to his account, Huang defended public humiliation as a “rite of passage” for new employees and told him, “It has good entertainment value.”

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Winston was fired in November 2004. He later prepared a lawsuit and filed a formal complaint with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Nvidia and Winston eventually reached a confidential settlement worth more than $1 million. Neither side admitted wrongdoing.

Stephen Pettigrew also raised concerns about Nvidia

Another dispute followed in 2007 when former Nvidia lawyer Stephen Pettigrew sued the company. His claims included age discrimination and retaliation after he reported Winston's allegations.

In his complaint, Pettigrew stated that he had sought “emergency medical attention for severe nervous tension and anxiety, as a direct result of the actions of Nvidia.”

The case was settled outside court in 2009. Nvidia denied wrongdoing and maintained that Pettigrew had been fired over his performance.

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Also Read: Nvidia faces SEC probe after Jensen Huang’s resignation: Report

Jensen Huang's management style continued as Nvidia grew

The report also describes several incidents involving senior employees, including public insults and threats. In one instance, a sales executive threw his employee badge at Huang after being criticised over a lost government contract in 2019.

Huang's behaviour also reportedly affected other managers, including his daughter Madison, who works at Nvidia. A recording reviewed by The New York Times captured a vice president leaving a meeting after being repeatedly criticised by her.

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However, not every employee had a negative experience. Some praised Huang for supporting them during difficult personal situations and credited his technical knowledge and leadership with helping Nvidia become a major force in artificial intelligence.

Huang denied Winston's allegations through his spokesperson John Fisher, who called them fabrications. Nvidia declined to comment on the wider allegations.

Meanwhile, Nvidia board chairman Harvey C. Jones said on Tuesday that the company “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as C.E.O.”