Jensen Huang to forfeit $108 million in unvested Nvidia shares after exit: Report

Jensen Huang stands to lose about $108 million in unvested Nvidia equity compensation following his departure from the company. However, the amount represents only a small portion of his estimated $144.5 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jensen Huang will lose $108 million in unvested Nvidia shares following his departure. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The forfeited compensation accounts for roughly 0.07% of his net worth. Huang's departure comes after revelations about two extramarital affairs, bringing an end to his time at the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker.

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Nvidia's equity rules explain the forfeiture

Deep Dive Why is Jensen Huang forfeiting $108 million in Nvidia shares? Nvidia’s equity compensation rules require executives to forfeit unvested restricted stock units when their continuous service with the company ends. The forfeiture is not a separate financial penalty. How many unvested Nvidia shares did Jensen Huang hold? Huang held approximately 346,000 unvested restricted stock units. He could also have received around 310,000 shares through Nvidia’s equity incentive plan if the company met certain performance targets. How does the $108 million share forfeiture compare with the impact of Nvidia’s stock decline on Huang’s wealth? The forfeiture is about 0.07% of Huang’s estimated $144.5 billion fortune. After Nvidia shares fell, his net worth declined by approximately $7.4 billion—far more than the value of the unvested shares.

Under Nvidia's equity compensation policy, executives lose their unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) when their continuous service with the company ends.

Huang holds approximately 346,000 unvested units. He could also receive around 310,000 shares through Nvidia's equity incentive plan, provided the company meets certain performance targets.

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{{^usCountry}} The forfeiture follows the company's rules on executive compensation rather than a separate financial penalty. Nvidia shares make up most of Huang's wealth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forfeiture follows the company's rules on executive compensation rather than a separate financial penalty. Nvidia shares make up most of Huang's wealth {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike several other technology executives, Huang's fortune comes primarily from his ownership of Nvidia shares rather than stock options or other equity awards.

He controls approximately 3.5% of the company's voting stake. Nvidia shares account for nearly 97% of his estimated wealth, according to Bloomberg's index. The company has a single class of shares, meaning Huang does not have additional voting privileges.

The 63-year-old co-founder received around $7.5 million in cash compensation in each of the past two years. That amount represents only a small fraction of his overall fortune.

Nvidia stock decline hits his fortune

Huang's exit also had an immediate impact on his wealth through Nvidia's falling share price. The company's stock dropped as much as 14% during trading in New York following Thursday's announcement.

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By noon, his net worth had declined by approximately $7.4 billion, a far larger financial hit than the $108 million in unvested equity he stands to forfeit.