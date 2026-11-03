Joe Lombardo, Nevada governor running for re-election in 2026 midterm elections

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is seeking a second term in office in the 2026 midterm elections, campaigning on his record of economic diversification, public safety and business-friendly policies.

Joe Lombardo is Nevada's incumbent governor seeking another term in the midterm elections. (AP Photo)

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Lombardo has spent much more time in a police uniform than in a politician’s suit. A former Army serviceman and longtime law enforcement officer, Lombardo says his experience leading the state's largest sheriff's office prepared him to lead Nevada through its next phase of growth.

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Who is Joe Lombardo?

Deep Dive What are Joe Lombardo’s main priorities in his 2026 Nevada re-election campaign? Lombardo is campaigning on economic diversification, public safety and business-friendly policies. He also points to his law enforcement and military experience. Why has Joe Lombardo called for safeguards on Nevada data-center development? He supports expanding data centers but says projects should account for electricity and water use, infrastructure costs and effects on public services. His administration issued an executive order adding guardrails for future development. How could Nevada’s 2026 governor’s race affect data-center and AI development? Governors are on the front lines of data-center regulation, so the Nevada race could affect the rules shaping projects. Lombardo has supported industry growth while calling for safeguards.

Joe Lombardo was born on November 8, 1962, in Japan to military parents. His family then settled in Las Vegas when his father was stationed to the Nellis Air Force Base. He graduated from Rancho High School and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also served in the Army and the Nevada National Guard.

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{{^usCountry}} Lombardo then spent 26 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He rose through the ranks to become assistant sheriff before being elected Clark County sheriff in 2014. He served in that role until winning Nevada's gubernatorial election in 2022. He was sworn in as the state's 31st governor in January 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lombardo then spent 26 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He rose through the ranks to become assistant sheriff before being elected Clark County sheriff in 2014. He served in that role until winning Nevada's gubernatorial election in 2022. He was sworn in as the state's 31st governor in January 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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The 63-year-old Republican is now seeking another term as governor in the 2026 elections.

Joe Lombardo family

Lombardo is married to Donna Lombardo. Donna is an executive managing director in commercial real estate at Cushman & Wakefield in Las Vegas and focuses on mental health advocacy and education.

They have a daughter, Morgan. Lombardo is also the stepfather to Donna's kids, Lacey and Jackson, and grandfather to Theodore.

Joe Lombardo's policies and political record

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Lombardo has made economic diversification the centrepiece of his administration. The ex-sheriff's campaign is focused on reducing Nevada's dependence on tourism and gaming by expanding industries such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology and clean energy.

His administration has also prioritised workforce development, education and expanding school choice.

Artificial intelligence and data-centre development have also become major issues during his tenure. The state has attracted many data-centre developers. But Lombardo has advocated for balanced decision-making.

Lombardo has supported expanding the industry in Nevada but has also called for safeguards to ensure projects account for electricity demand, water consumption, infrastructure costs, and impacts on public services. His administration has also issued an executive order placing additional guardrails on future data-centre development.

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On trade and tariffs, Lombardo has generally approached the issue from an economic perspective, focusing on how federal policies affect Nevada businesses and consumers. He has also discussed the economic effects of international conflicts, including the impact of tensions involving Iran on fuel prices and inflation, rather than making foreign policy a central campaign issue.

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Traffic stop controversy and 2026 campaign

Lombardo has also faced scrutiny over a 2026 traffic stop in Las Vegas after body-camera footage showed an officer recognising him during the encounter.

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On May 15, Lombardo was stopped by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to a sergeant captured on camera, the governor was stopped for allegedly running a red light close to Mandalay Bay.

During the halt, Lombardo says, “I'm Joe Lombardo.” The sergeant is then heard saying, “I’m aware. You’re good to go, sir; appreciate you. Have a good day.”

Critics later filed an ethics complaint alleging he received preferential treatment. The governor's office denied any misconduct, and Lombardo has maintained he did not request special treatment.

Lombardo's re-election campaign is centred around his experience as an officer who has served in the army and then in the sheriff’s office. It is being used to suggest that he can transform the state into a forward-looking economy while still maintaining the status quo that residents are accustomed to.