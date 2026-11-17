John Christ, the former Danzig and Samhain guitarist, has died at the age of 61. The news of his demise was shared on November 16 on his Instagram account and noted the musician had passed away the day before, on November 15.

John Christ (right) with Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath. (Instagram/thejohnchrist)

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"Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026. No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you," the message read.

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{{^usCountry}} An official cause of death was not shared in Christ's case. However, he'd spoken about an illness in September, when it hindered his performances. John Christ on his illness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official cause of death was not shared in Christ's case. However, he'd spoken about an illness in September, when it hindered his performances. John Christ on his illness {{/usCountry}}

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Christ had said in September that he was postponing live performances and guitar lessons in order to focus on, what he described as, “a medical issue that has been kicking my butt.”

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“Hey y’all, JC here! I wanted to give my disciples an update on what has been happening because inquiring minds want to know. Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating. The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal or else they said they will send Glenn to my house to babysit—that is motivation enough to get better!,” the statement had read.

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“Sadly, as a result of this, I will be unable to do any lessons or gigs until further notice. I know that a lot of you have been asking about lessons and live shows and I guarantee you that just as soon as I am back on my feet and shredding, I will contact everyone who has reached out to me to set up time for lessons. As for merch, my team will do its best to keep up with any orders that come in. Please be patient if it takes some time to fill them all. I really appreciate all of your support over the years and especially now while I heal up. I will post up here as soon as that happens and things start rolling again,” Christ added.

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He concluded saying, “Rock on! JC. P.S. If there’s radio silence, it’s not because JC doesn’t love you, it’s because I’m under doctor’s orders. C’mon, do you really want them sending Glenn to my house!?.”

Who was John Christ?

Christ was with Danzig from 1988 through 1995 and helped in many of the band's major releases during this time. His work reportedly helped the group shape its early musical identity. Christ was also known to have played for Samhain.