Journalists believe Natalie Harp was heard giggling in background when Trump called C-SPAN

President Donald Trump called in to C-SPAN and was asked some tough questions by the network. A clip of the conversation, which took place on Monday, was shared online.

US President Donald Trump called in to C-SPAN and a female voice could be heard giggling in the background. (Reuters)

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As Trump was welcomed onto the show, a female voice could be heard giggling before the president spoke out. This was pointed out in a report from the Irish Star as well as by journalist Aaron Rupar. While neither of these reports identified the woman whose voice was heard in the clip, Rupar noted that it did not sound like First Lady Melania Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} “A woman that didn’t sound like Melania could be heard giggling in the background with Trump during the opening seconds of his call in to C-SPAN. Note that the C-SPAN host went on to grill him with some tough questions,” he shared on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A woman that didn’t sound like Melania could be heard giggling in the background with Trump during the opening seconds of his call in to C-SPAN. Note that the C-SPAN host went on to grill him with some tough questions,” he shared on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Neither the president, not C-SPAN show host Mimi Geerges addressed the woman heard laughing in the background. However, at least two journalists have shared their belief that the voice could belong to Natalie Harp.

Journalists believe Natalie was heard giggling on Trump's call

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Harp is one of Trump's closest aides at present. She has been known to spend a lot of time around the president who has often opted for her company as well. A report from The Daily Mail had noted that it was Harp and former chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who was with Trump when he was watching the midterm election results. The report had also noted that Melania was not with Trump at this time.

Laura Rozen, whose byline has appeared in publications like Politico, said, “stephen miller first day as chief of staff. natalie harp audibly giggling as trump calls into cspan.” Justin Baragona, who writes for Zeteo News, asked, “It has to be Natalie Harp giggling, right?”.

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Jeffrey Evan Gold, a legal analyst who's appeared on CNN, also shared the clip and wrote, “OMG I guess he was just sitting around watching C-SPAN with Natalie Harp.” While the claim was amplified by several pro-Democratic X profiles as well, it remains unverified whether it was Natalie Harp who was heard giggling next to Trump.

Harp's relationship with Trump has come under scrutiny amid reports of her writing letters to the president, which included content like “I want things to always be right between us.”

What Trump said on C-SPAN call

Apart from answering the questions posed to him, Trump shared that he liked to hear in about people who called said of him. “We have some great Republicans calling in. I'm not so sure the Democrats are thrilled but the Republicans seem to be,” he said.

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The president also boasted about stopping drug dealers and gang members “pouring in by the millions” into the US when he was asked about his immigration record on the call.