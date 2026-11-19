JPMorganChase has confirmed that some of its third-party service providers were targeted in a cyberattack, potentially exposing the names and email addresses of some bank customers.

JPMorganChase confirms a cyberattack on third-party vendors, with some customer information potentially exposed, but banking services remain unaffected. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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The US banking giant confirmed the incident on Thursday, November 19, and said its investigation had so far found that attackers accessed marketing data held by the affected vendors.

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The bank has not disclosed how many customers could be affected, when the attack took place or which companies were targeted. However, it has assured customers that its banking services continue to operate normally.

In a statement, JPMorganChase also clarified that the cyberattack had no connection to the technical problems that affected some customers earlier this week. The company said it would contact affected customers directly and provide support where needed.

JPMorganChase confirms third-party vendors were targeted in cyberattack

According to Reuters, JPMorganChase confirmed that third-party companies providing services to the bank had been targeted. The bank's initial investigation suggests that the attackers gained access to marketing information stored by those vendors.

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{{^usCountry}} "Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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The company has not confirmed whether any other customer information was accessed. It has also not named the third-party service providers involved in the incident.

JPMorganChase has assured customers that the attack has not affected its banking operations.

"There is no disruption to our services," the company stated.

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It also confirmed that customers whose information may have been exposed would receive direct communication.

"Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring," the company added.

Cyberattack is separate from JPMorganChase's recent service outage

The announcement also comes at a time when JPMorgan Chase experienced a separate technical problem earlier in the week.

On Monday, November 16, customers reported difficulties accessing their online banking accounts and completing transactions. The issue also led to delays involving transactions with other major US banks.

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According to the Associated Press (AP), JPMorganChase traced the disruption to a software bug in its internal hardware systems. The bank later confirmed that the problem had been resolved and transactions were processing normally.

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The latest cyberattack investigation has no connection to that incident.

"There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week," the JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters.

The distinction is important because the earlier outage had raised concerns among customers about the possibility of a cyberattack affecting banking services.

US banking regulators also checked earlier outage

The recent technical disruption also prompted questions from US banking regulators. Reuters reported that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) contacted lenders to understand the impact of the outage and check whether the problem had been contained.

The US Treasury Department and the OCC also contacted banks shortly after the incident was reported to establish whether it involved a cyberattack.

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However, the bank's latest statement makes clear that the third-party vendor attack and Monday's software issue are separate incidents.

JPMorganChase has yet to reveal the identities of the affected vendors or provide further details about the investigation.