WASHINGTON—Some of President Trump’s political allies are frustrated with the government’s response to a series of high-profile outages that affected email systems, banks and airports. (FILES) The logo of Chase bank is seen in Manhattan on June 30, 2020 in New York City. American users of several major banking apps and online portals reported outages on November 16, 2026 according to the monitoring site Downdetector.com, with one institution ruling out a cyberattack as the cause. Among those affected by the outages were Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and the popular money transfer app Zelle. (AFP) The cascading outages—which started late last week when Microsoft’s email and other services were knocked offline—have triggered a wave of unproven theories about cyberattacks, as well as hand-wringing about the country’s dependence on fragile technology. Some people close to Trump have privately and publicly complained that the administration’s response to the incidents has been halting.

Deep Dive What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop? Was there evidence that the recent outages were caused by a coordinated cyberattack? Why did the Trump administration request $50.1 billion for FAA upgrades?

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked about the outages. WSJ’s Jack Gillum explains what the chatter between pilots and air traffic control can tell us about the nationwide ground stop last week. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg On Tuesday, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called on the government she used to work for to do more. “What I would say to the White House is transparency is key,” Leavitt said during an interview with Fox News. “It’s going to help the country grapple with what’s going on.” Leavitt was channeling a sentiment that several of the president’s allies expressed privately. Leavitt later praised the White House for putting Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, on television to discuss the outages. “He is smart, professional, and a very credible voice to address Americans’ legitimate concerns about recent outages,” she wrote on social media. Democratic lawmakers and some prominent conservatives have criticized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s attempts to explain the abrupt and unusual nationwide ground stop that delayed flights across the country. During a news conference Friday night at the White House, Duffy and Mullin blamed the country’s outdated air-traffic control system for the ground stop, but stopped short of pinpointing the cause of the incident. “So far what we’ve seen, there is actually no cyberattack,” Mullin said, but added later, “There’s nothing completely certain right now.” Brian Harrell, who served as the assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term, was critical of the responses coming from officials. “The bumbling answers that we have received thus far are insufficient,” he said. “The current media strategy is not working and creating less confidence.”

A software bug disrupted JPMorgan Chase transactions.