The role of the Trump administration in the return of Jensen Huang as the Nvidia boss, after his brief ouster over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, has raised questions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Reuters) more less

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When Jensen Huang's return was announced on Monday, November 23, Trump had said in an interview with CNBC that he "convinced" the board of Nvidia that Huang leading Nvidia posed no national security risk. The board said that they reinstated Huang after assurances from officials in the Trump administration about Huang.

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Trump has since said that Jensen Huang has been "exonerated" by a “pretty good investigation.” Vice President JD Vance, who reportedly played a key role in bringing back Huang, said that Huang was not under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Deep Dive What was in Marco Rubio’s memo about Jensen Huang? The classified memo outlined U.S. intelligence concerns about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang and included intelligence assessments and details of intercepted communications. The report said Rubio rewrote it to emphasize the seriousness of the concerns. Why did the Justice Department never see Rubio’s memo on Jensen Huang? The report said the memo never reached the Justice Department. A DOJ source said the intelligence community and State Department would need to be asked about it. Did U.S. intelligence find that Alice Huang was directed to spy on Jensen Huang? Officials told congressional staffers there was no evidence that Alice Huang had been directed to gather information on Huang or had provided significant intelligence to China. U.S. agencies were still assessing the matter.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even considered invoking a special wartime law to reinstate Huang if the board failed to do so. The Pentagon has denied it.

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{{^usCountry}} But the Trump administration's urgency to clear Jensen Huang's name from the suspected Chinese spy controversy has come as a surprise. Especially as it was the Trump administration's intelligence department that first flagged Jensen Huang's relationship with suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, as a possible national security risk. Justice Department 'never saw' Rubio's memo on Jensen Huang {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the Trump administration's urgency to clear Jensen Huang's name from the suspected Chinese spy controversy has come as a surprise. Especially as it was the Trump administration's intelligence department that first flagged Jensen Huang's relationship with suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, as a possible national security risk. Justice Department 'never saw' Rubio's memo on Jensen Huang {{/usCountry}}

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The US intelligence investigation of Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang first came to light after a memo from the US Secret Service was leaked to the media. According to a New York Times report on November 13, Rubio, who oversaw the memo, rewrote it in stronger terms to emphasise the seriousness of the matter to the Trump administration.

It was the memo that eventually led to Jensen Huang's brief ouster and wiped away over $700 billion from Nvidia's market cap.

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However, the Department of Justice reportedly "never saw" that memo even as it decided not to investigate Jensen Huang. The Daily Mail reports, citing two sources in the Justice Department, that the memo never reached the department.

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"We have never seen that memo," the DOJ source told the Daily Mail. "People would need to ask the intelligence community as well as the State Department."

Moreover, on Wednesday, Trump questioned the initial US intelligence assessment that Alice Huang could be a spy.

“As far as the woman is concerned, every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she’s a spy. Now with Swalwell, she probably was a spy, but with Jensen, I don’t believe that’s true,” Trump said. He was referring to California lawmaker Eric Swalwel's alleged link to a Chinese intelligence operative.