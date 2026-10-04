Justice Kristin Guiney: Cause of death, husband, children, legal career, and more

Texas First Court of Appeals Justice Kristin Guiney has died at 51, court officials confirmed on Friday, October 2. Guiney had spent much of her career in public service, working as a Harris County prosecutor and state district judge before joining the appellate court.

Justice Kristin Guiney died at 51; she leaves behind husband Ed McClees and two daughters. (Candice MatthewsDr/Instagram)

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She was elected to Place 8 on the Texas First Court of Appeals in November 2024 and began serving on the appellate bench in 2025.

Her death was announced jointly by the First and Fourteenth Courts of Appeals, which offered condolences to her family and remembered her years of work in the Texas legal system.

Justice Kristin Guiney cause of death

The cause and manner of Guiney’s death have not been publicly disclosed.

The First and Fourteenth Courts of Appeals described her death as an “untimely passing” and asked the public and media to respect her family’s privacy. No medical details have been released by the courts.

Guiney was remembered by her colleagues for both her work as a judge and her personality.

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{{^usCountry}} “Justice Guiney will be remembered for her fairness, tenacity, brilliant smile, and unwavering love of the law,” the courts said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Justice Guiney will be remembered for her fairness, tenacity, brilliant smile, and unwavering love of the law,” the courts said. {{/usCountry}}

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Justice David Gunn also paid tribute to Guiney, describing her as a colleague and friend.

“Kristin was a dedicated servant of the law who enriched our court with her experience, judgment, humility, and humanity,” Gunn said. “More than that, she was a wonderful friend and colleague.”

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Who was Kristin Guiney? Her legal career

Guiney was a lifelong Harris County resident who grew up in Friendswood, Texas. She attended Emory University before earning her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

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She began her legal career at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, where she spent about nine years as a prosecutor. During that time, she handled cases ranging from DWIs to child sexual assaults and capital murders.

Guiney moved to the bench after winning election to the 179th Criminal District Court in 2012. She later served on the 232nd Criminal District Court, after being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2017.

She then won election to the 183rd Criminal District Court in November 2022. As per the Houston Chronicle, Guiney handled felony criminal cases and presided over more than 120 jury trials during her years as a state district judge.

She was elected to Place 8 on the Texas First Court of Appeals in November 2024 and moved to the appellate court in 2025.

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Guiney was also especially proud of her work as a Star Court judge, where she helped people work toward changing their lives. Outside the courtroom, she supported Angela House, a Houston nonprofit that helps women transition back into society after incarceration.

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Kristin Guiney husband and children

Guiney was married to Houston criminal defense attorney Ed McClees. The couple had two daughters, Cate and Abby.

The family lived in Houston’s Memorial area. McClees also has a background in criminal law and previously worked at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office before moving into private practice.

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Guiney and McClees had also worked together professionally before her return to the bench.

Her family has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, and the courts have asked people to respect their privacy following her death.

Guiney’s colleagues, however, have remembered a career built around public service. From her early years as a prosecutor to her work as a trial judge and later an appellate justice, she spent decades working within the Harris County legal system.