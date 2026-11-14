Juvenile arrested after shooting sparks panic at California’s Ontario Mills Mall

A juvenile suspect was arrested after gunfire at Ontario Mills Mall in California on Friday evening sent shoppers running for safety, ABC News reported. No one was hit by the gunfire or injured in the incident.

Juvenile taken into custody after shots fired at Ontario Mills Mall in California. (Representational photo) (Pexel)

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The Ontario Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall at around 7:07 p.m. on November 13. The shooting reportedly took place along the mall concourse near Dave & Buster’s and Burlington, rather than inside a specific store.

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{{^usCountry}} Videos from the scene showed shoppers rushing through the mall, including its food court, as panic spread following reports of gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos from the scene showed shoppers rushing through the mall, including its food court, as panic spread following reports of gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

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Police confirmed that a juvenile suspect was taken into custody. They said no one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Police say there is no ongoing threat

Investigators said the scene was contained and there was no ongoing threat to the community. The police department confirmed that it was investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting. It also remains unclear whether a weapon was recovered.

The incident prompted a police response at the shopping centre, located in Ontario, San Bernardino County, California.

Shooting investigation underway

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The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, police said. The department has not released further details about the juvenile suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The arrest came after videos circulating from the mall showed people hurriedly leaving the area following reports of gunfire.

Police have not reported any injuries or confirmed further details about the weapon involved.