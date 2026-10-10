Katie Zacharia, Natalie Harp look alike? Images shared online for comparison as Trump names new Press Secretary

President Donald Trump named Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing Karoline Leavitt, and netizens compared her to Natalie Harp. Photos of Zacharia and Harp were shared side by side online, with many pointing to physical similarities.

Katie Zacharia's images compared to Natalie Harp online

Several social media users pointed out that Katie Zacharia, Trump's new Press Secretary, looked like Natalie Harp. (X/@KatieZacharia, X/@SpencerHakimian)

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Harp and Zacharia are both blonde, white women and while the former is 35 years old, the new Press Secretary is 41.

One user asked Grok to generate images of Harp and Zacharia side by side, along with Leavitt's trying to show a pattern of blonde white women working for Trump. “OMG She looks like the other blondes that surrounded Trump starting with Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, Karoline Leavitt and now Katie Zacharia,” one person also remarked.

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Another added “Katie Zacharia looks like Ivanka and Natalie Harp. Mmmmh wonder if that was the only required resume.”

Yet another photo of the two were shared.

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Another page shared a series of photos. “Kellyanne, Kayleigh, Karoline, Katie,” they wrote.

Zacharia's statement as Press Secretary

After Trump appointed Zacharia as the new Press Secretary, she wrote “Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary.”

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"Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country.

The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting.

God bless President Trump, and God bless America," she added.

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She's appeared on Fox News and Newsmax. The attorney then joined Trump Media prior to which she briefly served as a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, leaving the role in March.

Natalie Harp in focus

Harp is one of Trump's close aides at the White House. She developed the moniker ‘human printer’ because in the early days of Trump's second campaign, Harp would often read out positive messages to the president and then print them out to hand over.

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Recent reports on Harp indicated that she had jumped into the trunk of a car to be able to travel with Trump when he was due in court. She was also reportedly on the secret flight as Trump ditched Air Force One fearing an Iranian attack on the presidential craft. Harp has also written Trump adoring letters, including one which read ‘You are all that matters to me’, NYT journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan noted in their book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.