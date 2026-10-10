Katie Zacharia husband and children: Who is Tyler Zacharia? What we know about their family

President Donald Trump has offered the White House press secretary job to conservative commentator Katie Zacharia, an administration official told AFP on Friday. Katie Zacharia husband and children (Instagram/ @katiezacharia)

As per AFP, the official confirmed the offer, but it was not immediately clear if she has accepted.

She would take over from Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August.

Who is Katie Zacharia’s husband? Katie Zacharia’s husband is Tyler Zacharia. As per IMDb, he has executive produced movies including The Irishman (2019), Roofman (2025) and Countdown (2019). Tyler and Katie have been married since May 2011.

Katie Zacharia’s children Katie and Tyler Zacharia have four children and lives in California, three sons and one daughter.

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Who is Katie Zacharia? Zacharia is a lawyer and a senior communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, which runs the president’s Truth Social platform.

As per AFP, she often appears on conservative TV networks, including Fox News and Newsmax.

She worked briefly as a spokeswoman for then-Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem. As per her LinkedIn profile, she joined the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year but left after around two months.

She has also worked with Fix California, a conservative group founded by Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump ally and one of his special presidential envoys.

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How Trump picked her According to CNN, President Donald Trump called several close allies and advisers in recent days to ask for their opinions about Zacharia. This included Karoline Leavitt, a person familiar with the discussions told CNN. Trump asked for Leavitt’s advice before making his final decision and offering Zacharia the job.

The White House also struggled to find a replacement for Leavitt. Several high-profile candidates had previously criticized Trump. A White House official told CNN that senior officials narrowed down the list of candidates more than once. However, some candidates were ruled out each time because they had made negative remarks about the president.