7 Indian tech firms rank among top 50 US employers with approved H-1Bs; 5 named in Labor Dept. probe

Which Indian firms are in the top 50?

According to the data hub, it has numbers from fiscal year 2009 to fiscal year 2026 (Quarter 3). It covers employers who have filed petitions to hire H-1B workers. It also shows the first decisions made on petitions for new and continuing jobs.

As per the US government’s H-1B Employer Data Hub, the H-1B program lets US employers hire foreign workers for a limited time. The jobs must need highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in the specific field, or its equivalent.

Seven Indian tech giants are among the top US employers for approved H-1B beneficiaries in FY2026, but five of them are now facing scrutiny as the Trump administration freezes some employment-based green card filings

How does the green card application suspension affect the named companies?

How does the green card application suspension affect the named companies?

Which Indian tech firms were named in the Labor Department probe?

Which Indian tech firms were named in the Labor Department probe?

Which Indian companies ranked highest among US employers with approved H-1B beneficiaries in FY2026?

Which Indian companies ranked highest among US employers with approved H-1B beneficiaries in FY2026?

As per the list of approved beneficiaries by top employers, seven Indian companies are in the top 50. Here is where they stand:

Tata Consultancy Services: rank 2, with 4,450 approvals

Infosys: rank 3, with 4,113 approvals

Cognizant Technology Solutions: rank 6, with 3,510 approvals

HCL America: rank 14, with 1,516 approvals

LTIMindtree: rank 20, with 1,289 approvals

Wipro: rank 24, with 1,175 approvals

Tech Mahindra Americas: rank 33, with 628 approvals Also read: Why is OpenAI's annualized revenue $20 billion below earlier estimates?

Who else is on the list? As per the same list, Amazon.com Services LLC is at the top with 9,337 approvals. Apple is at rank 4 with 3,879, Microsoft at rank 5 with 3,688, and Google at rank 7 with 3,180. Meta Platforms is at rank 8 with 2,563 and JPMorgan Chase is at rank 9 with 2,112.

Other Amazon units also appear on the list. These include Amazon Development Center, Amazon Web Services and Amazon Data Services.

Also read: 'I will miss him dearly': What happened between Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis after 'no warning' breakup

Which five firms are named in the probe? Five of the seven Indian firms are named in the Labor Department probe. These are TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro and HCL.

What is the Labor Department action? According to Reuters, the Trump administration on Thursday froze some green card applications involving Microsoft, Adobe and major IT outsourcing companies. The freeze affects the PERM (Permanent Labor Certification) process, which is required for most employment-based green cards. Under PERM, employers must show that hiring a foreign worker will not hurt the wages or job opportunities of US workers.

The US said, it is suspending, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe.

Companies like, Meta, Amazon or Alphabet's Google are still free to participate in the program.

Why is the US freezing applications? The move is part of the Trump administration’s wider crackdown on the visa system. The administration has said that some visa program can cost US workers jobs.

Vice President JD Vance said, without giving specific evidence, that some companies are using the PERM program to replace American workers with foreign employees and lower wages.

Vance said on Thursday: “Our message to Microsoft is: You're a great American company, but you've got to hire great American ⁠workers.”

The suspensions come after President Trump moved to impose a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions for highly skilled foreign workers. However, federal court orders have blocked the fee.