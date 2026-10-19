Kayem Foods meat recall: USDA recalls hot dogs, deli meat and bacon nationwide over unsafe storage temperatures

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a major meat recall involving more than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, deli meat, bacon and other meat products across the US.

USDA recalls 1.58 million pounds of Kayem Foods hot dogs, deli meat, bacon and other meat products. (Pexel)

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Kayem Foods Inc. is recalling about 1,584,361 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products because they may have been kept at unsafe temperatures, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Why did USDA recall Kayem Foods meat?

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The FSIS announced the nationwide recall on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The recall was issued after Kayem Foods found that some meat and poultry products may have been stored in a warehouse cooler where temperatures changed.

The problem first came to light on October 1, when Kayem Foods received a complaint from a retail customer. The customer said some meat products were warm when they were delivered, according to the FSIS recall notice.

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving the complaint, Kayem Foods investigated the issue. The company found that several ready-to-eat meat and poultry products may have been stored in a warehouse cooler where temperatures went outside the safe range, according to the recall notice. Which hot dogs, deli meat and bacon are recalled? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the complaint, Kayem Foods investigated the issue. The company found that several ready-to-eat meat and poultry products may have been stored in a warehouse cooler where temperatures went outside the safe range, according to the recall notice. Which hot dogs, deli meat and bacon are recalled? {{/usCountry}}

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The recall covers several types of meat products sold under different brand names, according to the FSIS. These include hot dogs, cocktail franks, kielbasa and bratwurst.

The recalled deli meats include ham, turkey, bologna, corned beef and liverwurst. The recall also covers flavored chicken sausages, meatballs, bacon, brisket, ham steaks and other meat and poultry products, the agency said, as noted by Fox8.

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The affected products were made between March 31, 2026, and October 7, 2026. They were shipped to shops and food service locations across the US. Some products were also sent to Hong Kong, according to the FSIS.

How to identify recalled Kayem Foods products

Consumers can check product labels to find out whether their meat products are part of the recall. The FSIS has provided product labels and a list of affected products with their Universal Product Code (UPC) numbers to help customers identify the recalled items.

Consumers should also look for the establishment numbers “EST. M/P 7839,” “EST. P 20935A” and “EST. M 9520” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product packaging, according to the recall notice.

Are there any illnesses linked to the meat recall?

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So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products, the FSIS said. However, people who are concerned that they may have become ill after consuming an affected product should contact a healthcare provider, as noted by Fox8.

What should consumers do with recalled meat?

The agency has advised consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled meat and poultry products. Anyone who has purchased an affected item should not eat it. Instead, consumers should throw the recalled products away or return them to the store where they were purchased, the FSIS advised.