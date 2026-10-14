Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly threatening to expose Trump family secrets: ‘It would be a nightmare’

Kimberly Guilfoyle has threatened to undermine the President Donald Trump's family following her sudden exit as US ambassador to Greece, Daily Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's departure follows allegations of misconduct that the State Department inspector general is investigating. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

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The White House announced Tuesday that Guilfoyle, 57, was requested to step down from her role as ambassador to Greece amid allegations that she intimidated diplomatic officials, granted lobbyists inappropriate access to sensitive information, and attempted to secure financial contributions in exchange for political influence.

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However, the ex-attorney and Fox News commentator, who was once engaged to the President's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 48, shows no intention of stepping down without making her voice heard.

Kimberly Guilfoyle keeps secret dossier on Trump family, report says

Deep Dive What is Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly threatening to reveal about the Trump family? A Daily Mail report, citing sources, says Guilfoyle allegedly keeps a diary of sensitive information about the Trump family and has indicated she may disclose details after returning to the US. The report did not specify what the diary contains. Why was Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece? The White House asked Guilfoyle to resign amid allegations of misconduct, including claims involving diplomatic officials, lobbyists, travel and a donor’s alleged offer to settle her $100,000 credit card debt in exchange for access. These claims are under investigation and have been disputed by Guilfoyle’s lawyers. What has Kimberly Guilfoyle said about the misconduct allegations? Guilfoyle has called the allegations false and said she intends to vigorously defend her name and reputation. Her lawyers say the donor dispute concerned unpaid compensation for speaking engagements and that her travel followed State Department guidance.

According to sources within the administration cited by the Daily Mail, Guilfoyle allegedly keeps a secret burn book containing sensitive information about the first family and has expressed her intention to disclose these details upon her return to the US.

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{{^usCountry}} These sources, as per per the report, have apparently given her diary the nickname ‘The Devil Wears MAGA.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These sources, as per per the report, have apparently given her diary the nickname ‘The Devil Wears MAGA.’ {{/usCountry}}

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“Having her back in America would be a nightmare,” said a person with knowledge of the internal conflict.

Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle net worth: How wealthy is Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend? All we know as Trump ousts US ambassador to Greece

“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” they continued. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back with nothing to lose.”

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According to an another source who spoke with the Mail, “Kimberly knows everything” due to her extensive involvement as a key figure within that family and political organization throughout an extended period.

“Keeping Kimberly happy keeps Kimberly quiet," a third source said.

However, the specific contents of Guilfoyle's alleged diary remain unclear.

Kimberly Guilfoyle quits amid misconduct allegations

Her removal follows reports claiming that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were deeply frustrated by the mounting allegations of misconduct directed at Guilfoyle throughout recent weeks.

Before assuming her position as ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle purportedly requested that a MAGA contributor settle a $100,000 credit card debt in return for facilitating introductions to government officials who could assist with his tax and legal matters following her confirmation, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal last week.

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The accusations emerged following WSJ's earlier disclosure that during an official dinner earlier this year, she communicated to Greek officials that the United States possesses the capability to" destabilize any nation" of its choosing.

According to reports, she additionally leveraged diplomatic forums to advocate on behalf of a private Greek enterprise and granted one of the company's representatives preferential access to high-ranking officials and international leaders.

The State Department's inspector general, whose office employed Guilfoyle until her exit on Tuesday, has initiated an inquiry into these claims and additional allegations, encompassing what has been characterized as an excessively social lifestyle during her tenure in a diplomatic capacity.