Kimberly Guilfoyle net worth: How wealthy is Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend? All we know as Trump ousts US ambassador to Greece

“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,” Guilfoyle stated in a post shared to X.

In her resignation announcement on Tuesday, Guilfoyle has refuted these allegations, describing them as unfounded.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the United States Ambassador to Greece under President Trump's administration, has stepped down following the emergence of damaging media reports, including allegations that she solicited a donor to cover a credit card expense.

What businesses and investments does Kimberly Guilfoyle have?

What businesses and investments does Kimberly Guilfoyle have?

“I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,” she added.

Kimberly Guilfoyle key facts Guilfoyle was born in 1969 in San Francisco to parents of Puerto Rican and Irish descent.

She obtained her legal education in San Francisco and commenced her professional career as a prosecutor in that city, subsequently relocating to Los Angeles, as documented in her official State Department biography.

She additionally held positions as a legal commentator and co-host at Fox News.

Guilfoyle had previously been married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, during his tenure as San Francisco mayor. The couple got married in 2001 and subsequently dissolved their marriage in 2006.

Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son

Her second marriage was to entrepreneur Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son. This got divorced in 2009.

For an extended period, Guilfoyle maintained proximity to Trump's familial circle. She maintained a romantic relationship with the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., spanning from 2018 to late 2024, during which time they were betrothed for nearly four years.

She was formally inaugurated as Washington's diplomatic representative to Athens in September 2025.

What is Kimberly Guilfoyle's net worth? In an official financial disclosure document submitted before her Senate confirmation hearing for the position of U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle reported assets with a valuation ranging from $4 million to $18.3 million, as per Business Insider. Additionally, she disclosed income exceeding $1.7 million derived from podcasting activities, consulting services, and political fundraising endeavors.

She further identified herself as a managing member and proprietor of Metropolitan Medspa, a Palm Beach Gardens-based enterprise, which the disclosure form valued between $1 million and $5 million.

The remainder of Guilfoyle's financial assets are invested in diverse stocks and investment portfolios, with a combined valuation ranging from $1.7 million to $7.7 million.

She maintains considerable positions in major technology corporations: Her disclosures indicate holdings of no less than $45,000 in Apple equity, no less than $36,000 in Alphabet equity, and no less than $30,000 in Amazon equity. She has committed to liquidating numerous such equity positions following Senate confirmation.