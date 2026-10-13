Who was Kevin Mannix? Ex-San Francisco PD sergeant kills wife and daughter in shocking murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating a double murder-suicide involving two former San Francisco Police Department officers, ABC7 cited sources as stating. former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, 65, and her 24-year-old daughter, Katherine "Katie" Mannix, were killed Sunday afternoon inside the family's home on Strawberry Circle in the Strawberry neighborhood near Mill Valley. Former SFPD Sgt. Kevin Mannix (L) shot dead Ann Mannix (L) and her 24-year-old daughter, Katherine "Katie" Mannix (R), before killing himself. (Facebook/@katie.mannix.5, Facebook/@katie.mannix.98)

Investigators said that Ann’s husband, former SFPD Sgt. Kevin Mannix, 68, is believed to have shot them in a suspected double murder-suicide.

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Shortly after 5 pm, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire at the house. The caller managed to escape the residence before deputies arrived. Deputies arrived and found three deceased individuals.

Kevin is believed to have shot and killed his wife, then his daughter, and then turned the gun on himself.

Who was Kevin Mannix? Kevin was a retired San Francisco police sergeant, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Heretired from the SFPD in June 2018 after serving 27 years on the force. In a farewell letter published by Taraval Station the following month, Kevin said, “I leave the SFPD, but I am taking your friendships with me forever.”

Marin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Miguel Almaguer said the preliminary investigation indicates the case is a murder-suicide involving three family members.

Family friend and former congressional candidate Marie Hurabiell expressed her sorrow at Ann and her daughter’s tragic murders. She said Ann had recently been going through a divorce.

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“She acknowledged divorce was not fun or easy, but to have this happen right after she was so full of hope and joy and life," Hurabiel said.

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew called the tragedy "all the more difficult to process" due to its apparent circumstances, and also offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues affected by it.

Authorities confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and a motive has not yet been released.

According to property records, the home where the shooting took place is owned by the two former officers.

After the tragic shooting, San Francisco’s Police Officer’s Association said in a statement, per the New York Post, “It is with profound sadness, shock, and heavy hearts that we address the devastating news that emerged out of Marin County on Sunday evening. The tragic loss of retired Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, her daughter Katie, and retired Sergeant Kevin Mannix in a suspected murder-suicide has left our entire SFPD family reeling.”

It added, “Many worked alongside Kevin during his 27 years of dedicated service at Taraval Station and beyond. To see their lives, and the life of their 24-year-old daughter Katie, end in such a horrific and senseless manner is a burden that weighs heavily on every officer, active and retired.”