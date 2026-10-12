Angelina Stone GoFundMe: Pennsylvania woman killed by dad in horrific murder-suicide was 4 days from giving birth; shot alongside her 2 little kids

A GoFundMe has been launched for Angelina Stone, a pregnant woman who was shot dead by her father, alongside eight others, in a mass murder-suicide in Pennsylvania. Around 5 pm on Friday night, October 9, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city of Erie. They discovered two women fatally shot in the road outside the house, along with six additional victims and the deceased suspect. Angelina Stone GoFundMe: Pennsylvania woman killed by dad in horrific murder-suicide was 4 days from giving birth (GoFundMe)

The killer has been identified as a grandfather, who killed nine people, including his young grandchildren and pregnant daughter, relatives said, according to the New York Post. The 45-year-old suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in the family home.

Who was Angelina Stone? Stone was just four days from giving birth, CBS News reported. The victims also included her two children, brothers and a friend.

Family friend Lisa Simmers told the outlet, “Her two babies were on the spectrum. Innocent children, couldn’t have told on that man if they wanted to, and he still killed them.”

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She added, “It’s mind-blowing to me to understand what was happening in that house while we were standing outside. The feeling of helplessness and knowing we couldn’t do anything and she was right there.”

Simmers told Erie News Now that Stone had a “beautiful” family.

“She was pregnant, about to have her baby in a couple of days. She had a daughter that was almost two, and her son Isiah, who I believe was like four or five, and they were all just beautiful. Beautiful children. And definitely did not deserve what happened to them,” the friend said.

Stone had already named her unborn baby Kyrie. The unborn baby has been added to the death toll, making the number of victims nine.

Stone’s two other children – son Isiah, 5, and daughter Amari’anna, almost 2 – were also murdered. The shooter killed eight family members in all, as well as a female friend of Angelina’s.

Angelina Stone GoFundMe The GoFundMe is raising funds for “Angelina, Isiah, baby girl Amari’anna, and unborn Kyrie after an unthinkable tragedy.”

“We have no finances ready to cover this loss, and we have only two weeks from today to get everything done. The funds from this fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses and the fees related to their final arrangements so they can be sent off correctly,” the page adds.

The tragedy took place on the 700 block of Perry Street, located on Erie’s East Side.

The victims of the tragedy included a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl on the first floor; two women, including a 24-year-old and a 44-year-old, and two men, ages 19 and 21, in the second-floor stairwell. Meanwhile, two women, 51 ans 37, were found outside.

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The suspect reportedly shot himself later. A firearm was subsequently found on him.

Police said camera footage they recovered from a next-door neighbor’s home showed two women arriving at the house, appearing to be panicking and in distress. They were seen pacing and pounding on the door to get someone’s attention.

Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke at a Saturday campaign event about the mass murder-suicide and the ambush of two Philadelphia cops.

“Today has been a dark day across this commonwealth,” the Democrat said.