Georgia murder-suicide: 5 people shot dead in apparent murder-suicide at Douglas home – latest update
Five people were shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Georgia on Friday, October 9, authorities said.
Five people were shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Georgia on Friday, October 9, authorities said. The victims have been identified as family members who lived at the home in Douglas, a city in south Georgia.
After one of the victims placed the initial emergency call on the day of the tragedy, officers responded to reports of an active shooter, Brannen Pruette, the Douglas police chief, said at a Saturday news conference, per The Guardian. They found four deceased adults inside the home, while a fifth person was transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Also Read | Who is Holly Leeann Flores? Denton County woman allegedly stabs husband and 2 young children; faces attempted capital murder charges
It remains unclear who opened fire.
Call placed before the shooting
Hours before the shooting, a female victim called police and alleged that her husband was “killing her” with his smoking. EMS then transported her to a local medical center.
Police have not shared any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation.
“We recognize the profound impact this loss has on those closest to the victims in our community. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family and allow them the time and space they need to grieve,” Pruette said.
Charlie Davis, the Douglas city manager, revealed that it was the area’s second murder-suicide incident in three months.
Also Read | Sara Duffey accused husband Shawn of pedophilia days before murder-suicide; disturbing incident involving minor surfaces
“Domestic violence doesn’t know race. It doesn’t know religion. It doesn’t know geographic location,” Davis said. “We encourage everyone to refrain from speculation and allow the family the space, dignity and compassion they deserve during this time.”
In a similar tragedy, nine people were killed – including two children and a pregnant woman – when a gunman opened fire in a suspected murder-suicide at a Pennsylvania home on Friday night, officials said, per the New York Post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More