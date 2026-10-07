Who was David Grodnick? New Jersey man kills wife and daughter before shooting himself dead in shocking murder-suicide
Investigators believe David Grodnick, 61, shot his wife and daughter dead in separate rooms of the family’s home on Wild Azalea Lane. He then shot himself.
Three people were found dead inside different rooms of a suburban New Jersey home last week. They have now been identified as a husband, wife, and daughter, with officials saying they believe the cause of death was a murder-suicide.
In a news release on Tuesday, October 6, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said that the bodies, which were discovered Friday evening, have been identified as those of David Grodnick, Lora Grodnick, and their daughter Sloane Grodnick.
Who was David Grodnick?
Investigators believe 61-year-old David shot his 62-year-old wife and 24-year-old daughter in the head in separate rooms of the family’s home on Wild Azalea Lane. He later shot himself.
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Montgomery News reported that David and his wife were members of multiple exclusive country clubs in the Montgomery Township area over the years. According to Montgomery News and the local NJ Patch, David worked as a senior vice president with Land Services USA.
Sloane, like her dad, had completed an undergraduate degree at Princeton University and was set to complete a master’s degree program at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2027, according to the NJ Patch.
According to officials, David was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6 pm local time on Friday, a day after authorities got a call requesting a welfare check at the home. According to ABC 7, investigators initially responded to the welfare request on Thursday but were unable to make contact with anyone. They returned again on Friday and found three deceased family members inside.
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“The investigation, which remains ongoing, has yielded that the homicide deaths of both Lora and Sloane Grodnick were an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public from this tragic occurrence,” the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. “No further information will be available for release at this time.”
The Montgomery News reported that the three members lived together at the Montgomery Township home, roughly 40 miles southwest of Newark.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More