‘Kissing bug’ disease reaches 32 US states, CDC issues warning: What to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a serious health warning as Chagas disease, also known as the “kissing bug” disease, continues to spread across the United States. Once thought to be a problem mainly in Latin America, the disease is now being detected in 32 U.S. states. CDC alerts public as ‘kissing bug’ disease found in 32 US states.(Representative image/ Unsplash)

Chagas is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi that is carried by blood-feeding insects called Triatomine bugs or “kissing bugs.” This deadly insect bites people around the mouth and eyes while they sleep, which is how they got their name. The bugs can carry the parasite in their poop, and if it gets into the bloodstream, it can cause infection, as per Irishstar.

According to the CDC, over 300,000 people in the US may already be infected, but less than 2% know their illness came from the kissing bug. One of the biggest challenges is that Chagas can hide for years, and symptoms do not appear until the damage is done.

The CDC reports that Triatomine bugs have been found in 32 states, including:

Arizona

Texas

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

Arkansas

Tennessee

California

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Nebraska

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

South Carolina

North Carolina

Kentucky

Virginia

Maryland

…and many more across the South, Midwest, and even parts of the East Coast.

Symptoms and risks

Early symptoms are fever, fatigue, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, and swelling around the bite. Long-term, it can cause heart problems, strokes, and even death.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says, each year around 10,000 people die from this disease. CDC researchers said the US should declare Chagas as an endemic disease, which means it is spreading here and not just from people who are traveling from Latin America.

Can it be treated?

Doctors say that if the disease is caught early, it can be treated with antiparasitic drugs. However, treatment becomes much less effective in advanced stages. In some cases, patients require surgery or even organ transplants due to heart failure.

Health experts are urging better screening and awareness. “Most people living with Chagas disease are unaware of their diagnosis, often until it’s too late,” said Dr. Judith Currier of UCLA.

The CDC is now advising both doctors and the public to take the threat seriously as the kissing bug’s reach continues to grow.

FAQs:

Q1. What is Chagas disease?

Chagas disease is an illness caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, spread by the blood-sucking “kissing bug.”

Q2. How dangerous is it?

If untreated, Chagas disease can cause serious heart problems, strokes, and even death. Early symptoms may look mild, but the disease can stay hidden for years.

Q3. Where has it spread in the US?

The CDC says Chagas disease has been detected in 32 states, including Texas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Florida, and more.