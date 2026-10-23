Kristi Noem's former aide Corey Lewandowski facing DOJ probe over alleged misconduct at DHS: Reports

Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager and former aide of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) boss Kristi Noem, is reportedly under investigation by the Department of Justice for alleged misconduct during his DHS tenure.

Corey Lewandowski left the Department of Homeland Security just days after Kristi Noem. (via REUTERS)

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The Wall Street Journal first reported that the DOJ has opened a probe into Corey Lewandowski over alleged misconduct. CNN reported that Lewandowski is being probed as part of an investigation into alleged contract malpractices at the agency during Noem's tenure. He served as a special government employee under Noem.

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The DOJ has not confirmed the investigation. An attorney for Corey Lewandowski told CNN that the Justice Department has not contacted them about an investigation. As of now, no criminal activity has been alleged.

What We Know About DOJ's Probe Into Corey Lewandowski

According to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal and CNN, the DOJ opened the investigation after a criminal referral from DHS inspector general, following internal reviews. The Daily Mail had reported in March this year that the DHS Inspector General was looking into allegations that Lewandowski solicited money in exchange for helping secure contracts.

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An anonymous source had told the Daily Mail in March that the money was purportedly referred to as "the Lewandowski tax."

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the DOJ is investigating Lewandowski for allegedly profiting from his DHS position.

Although the investigation has not been confirmed by the DOJ or Lewandowski's representatives, Trump seemed to indicate that Lewandowski is being looked into.

"I view it as if people aren’t honest, they’re stealing from me," Trump told reporters. "I guess I could stop anything. I have no idea what he did."

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Notably, Noem was asked about Corey Lewandowski's role in contracting at the DHS at the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. She denied that that former Republican strategist had any role in them.

Corey Lewandowski's Alleged Affair With Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem was questioned about allegedly having an affair with Corey Lewandowski at one of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. Noem denied having an affair with at the Senate under oath. But the questions continued from lawmakers as they cited policies against internal fraternization and potential national security risk.

Also read: Why did Trump fire Corey Lewandowski? Details emerge on decision amid Kristi Noem affair row

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At the same time, Noem and Lewandowski's time together at DHS, especially travels branded as work-related, came under a lot of scrutiny. The Wall Street Journal reported that the duo frequently leased a Boeing 737 MaxJet using taxpayer funds to travel across the country.

Notably, in September 2026, Noem divorced her husband, Byron Allen, citing "irreconcilable differences."