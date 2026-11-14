Kyle Brennan, son of former CIA Director John Brennan, charged in child pornography case in Virginia

Kyle Brennan, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan has been charged with transporting child pornography in Virginia, bringing renewed attention to the family as his father remains under Justice Department investigation. However, as per reports that the case against Kyle Brennan began separately from the probe involving his father.

What Kyle Brennan is accused of

Kyle Brennan, son of former CIA Director John Brennan, was charged on Friday in a federal court in Virginia. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivai)

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Kyle Brennan, the son of former CIA Director John Brennan, was charged on Friday with “transportation of child pornography,” according to Reuters, which cited court documents and a US law enforcement official. Kyle Brennan is from Warrenton, Virginia.

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According to Reuters, an FBI review of his cellphone found 88 images that appeared to show minor girls in sexually explicit situations. This was stated in a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to USA Today, US Magistrate Judge William E Fitzpatrick signed the complaint on Friday, November 13. Kyle Brennan also appeared in court for the first time that day.

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{{^usCountry}} The Justice Department said the alleged offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Justice Department said the alleged offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. {{/usCountry}}

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How the case began

According to Reuters, the investigation began in 2024 after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a child protection group, received a tip. Virginia authorities searched his home in July 2024 and later sent the case to the FBI in October.

As per Reuters, the investigation into Kyle Brennan began separately from the probe involving his father. Kyle was arrested and is being held by the US Marshals until his detention hearing next Wednesday.

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Link to his father’s case

As per reports, John Brennan has been a longtime critic of President Donald Trump. The Justice Department has been investigating him for more than a year. Brennan served as CIA director under former President Barack Obama.

Brennan is part of a wider investigation into whether law enforcement and intelligence officials violated Trump's civil rights during earlier investigations involving him. The probe has been called the “grand conspiracy” investigation by both its supporters and critics. However, it has slowed in recent weeks after senior prosecutors resigned. No charges have been filed so far, as per Reuters.

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In September, Brennan's lawyer told USA Today that he was the “target” of a Justice Department investigation into claims that he lied to Congress. His lawyer also said Brennan had been subpoenaed in a separate investigation in South Florida. However, his grand jury appearance was postponed after Joseph diGenova, the Justice Department official leading the probe, resigned in September.

Brennan has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged in either case. His lawyers have accused prosecutors of targeting him at Trump's direction.

In July 2026, Brennan filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking to preserve internal records related to the investigations. He said he might need those records to defend himself if he is charged.