Trump's top economic advisor Kevin Hassett says report of his White departure is ‘not true’

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has denied reports that he is preparing to leave the Trump administration in the coming weeks. His denial came after a Semafor report said he was exploring jobs outside the government, with possible replacements already being considered. Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top economic adviser, is expected to leave the White House in the coming weeks. (AP)

Hassett denies the report Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, on Friday rejected a report that he is expected to leave the White House in the coming weeks, according to CNBC. The report is “not true,” Hassett told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a text message.

As per CNBC, a White House official also gave a statement later on Friday. “There is no factual basis for this reporting,” the official said. “Kevin Hassett is a key member of President Trump’s economic team and will continue working to advance President Trump’s economic policies,” the official said.

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What the report said Semafor had reported earlier on Friday that Hassett was expected to leave his White House role in the coming weeks. The outlet cited three people familiar with his plans.

As per Semafor, some of these people said Hassett has been looking at jobs outside the administration since well before this month’s midterm elections. His plans have not been officially announced and there is always a chance they could change, like much in the Trump administration.

Semafor reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who could do both jobs, and his counselor, David Zervos, are among those being considered to replace him.

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Hassett’s time in the job According to Semafor, President Donald Trump picked Hassett, who also served in his first term, to come back as his top economic adviser nearly two years ago. Since then, Hassett has been the public face on many issues, from the economic fallout of the Iran war to the president’s campaign against former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Hassett was also considered for the job of replacing Powell. In February, Trump signed an executive order to help workers get access to retirement plans even if their employers do not offer one. Hassett had long pushed for a retirement savings plan similar to the government's Thrift Savings Plan for private-sector workers. However, the final order took a smaller step by creating a website where workers can compare existing plans.

More changes in the Trump administration Semafor says Hassett’s expected exit is not linked to the Republicans’ weak midterm results. But it would be the latest in a series of staff changes in the administration in recent weeks.

Hassett’s deputy, Ryan Baasch, left the White House at the end of September. More recently, Trump replaced then-chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller.

Semafor also reports that several people inside and close to the administration expect more changes and exits as the year ends. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is currently under pressure over how he handled export controls on AI chips.