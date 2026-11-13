Trump administration directs federal agencies to move to English-only, ditch foreign-language materials
The Trump administration is urging federal agencies to make English their default language and review multilingual program.
The Trump administration is intensifying its efforts to establish English as the primary language of the federal government, urging US agencies to phase out foreign-language materials under a sweeping new directive issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ).
In guidance released on Thursday, the DOJ stated that “Agencies should strive to operate solely in English,” reinforcing President Donald Trump’s executive order that designated English as the official language of the United States.
New directive calls for English-only government communication
The latest guidance encourages federal agencies to use English across a broad range of government communications and resources. These include official correspondence, regulations, public notices, application forms, websites, educational materials, internal communications and even artificial intelligence tools.
The directive builds on Trump’s March 2025 executive order, which overturned a decades-old federal policy designed to improve access to government services for people with limited English proficiency.
Although the original executive order did not mandate the removal of existing multilingual services, the latest DOJ guidance places greater emphasis on making English the default language across federal operations.
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Millions of Americans could be affected
The policy shift could have far-reaching consequences for more than 27 million people in the US who have limited proficiency in English, potentially making it more difficult for them to access essential government information and services, as per NY Post.
The DOJ clarified that agencies may continue providing translations when required by law or considered necessary to fulfil their responsibilities. It cited areas such as national security and healthcare as examples where multilingual communication may remain important.
However, the guidance also encourages federal departments to review their existing multilingual programmes and discontinue those that do not meet these requirements.
Federal departments begin removing foreign-language content
Several government agencies have already started implementing changes in line with the administration’s broader language policy.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development removed non-English language options from its services in August. Meanwhile, the departments of Homeland Security, Education and Treasury have also begun removing foreign-language materials from their websites.
These developments signal a wider shift towards English-first communication across the federal government.
Civil rights concerns over reduced language access
The move has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates, who warn that restricting access to translated information could create barriers between government agencies and the communities they serve.
Michael Mulé, a civil rights lawyer and former DOJ civil rights official, cautioned that limiting multilingual services could also hamper important government functions, including gathering information from the public and ensuring compliance with federal requirements.
“I want the FBI tip line to be accessible to someone that has a tip on a criminal,” Mulé said, according to NY Post. “I want someone to understand how to file their taxes the right way.”
His remarks highlight concerns that an English-first approach could prevent people with limited English proficiency from reporting crimes, understanding government procedures and accessing essential public services.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More