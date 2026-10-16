Ex-Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling gets 10-year sentence in infant son's death

Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling, 22, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to killing her newborn son. The baby’s body was found inside a trash bag in a closet at her off-campus home in August 2025.

Former University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Laken Snelling on Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Snelling was sentenced on Friday, October 16, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant in August 2026, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

What happened in court

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Before Judge Diane Minnifield gave the sentence, the court heard that the baby boy was called McCoy Cade Hall and that his family was crushed by his death.

“As a grandparent, you imagine the memories you’ll make with your grandchildren,” one relative told the court. She added that she had looked forward to “first words, kisses, and all the little moments that become lifelong memories.”

“You look forward to watching them grow and seeing the person they become,” the woman added. “For Cade, those possibilities were taken away before he ever had the chance to experience them.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Snelling will be up for parole after serving 85% of her sentence, but she is not eligible for probation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Snelling will be up for parole after serving 85% of her sentence, but she is not eligible for probation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Prosecutors had asked for a total of 13 years, as per People. This was 10 years for manslaughter and one year each for the other charges. Snelling got 10 years.

Also read: Trump classified documents case: Why 9 former FBI employees are suing the bureau

Her words in court

Snelling first pleaded not guilty in April. Later, she admitted she had ended the baby’s life by depriving him of oxygen.

“I was under a lot of emotional stress and my baby came unexpectedly,” Snelling said while crying in court in August.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“And instead of helping him I ended his life and afterwards I cleaned up and didn’t tell anyone.”

She also told the court at the plea hearing, “Instead of helping him, I ended his life,” according to WLEX.

Also read: Trump calls James Talarico a 'total con man' over campaign absence, urges Texans to vote for Ken Paxton

How the baby was found

Lexington police went to an off-campus home on August 27, 2025. Snelling’s college roommates had found the baby boy wrapped in a towel inside a black plastic bag stuffed in a closet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They told a 911 operator they had also found a “blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth.” The roommates said they had suspected she was hiding a pregnancy.

According to an arrest affidavit, the roommates became worried after finding blood in her room and hearing her make strange noises. That is why they called police.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office found that the baby was born alive and died of asphyxia by undetermined means.

What Snelling told police after the birth

Snelling first told police that the baby had fallen on the floor after she gave birth, and that she did not think he was “breathing or alive.”

She later changed her story. She said she had passed out “on top of the baby” and woke up to find him “turning blue and purple,” as per the NY Post. According to the affidavit, as reported by People, this happened 30 minutes after the birth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Snelling also told medical staff the newborn had shown “a little bit of fetal movement” and made a “whimper” after being born, according to court documents. Cops said she took several photos while in labor but deleted them “in an attempt to hide the birth,” as per the NY Post.

As per reports, Snelling withdrew from the University of Kentucky days after her arrest in August 2025. She had been a member of the school’s competitive cheer STUNT team and was a decorated beauty queen.