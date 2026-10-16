Trump calls James Talarico a 'total con man' over campaign absence, urges Texans to vote for Ken Paxton

He also told Texas voters to get out and vote for Ken Paxton.

He also spoke about Talarico’s flu claim. “He said he got the flu, I never heard of a flu that lasted that long but maybe he had a different kind of flu that we dont know about,” Trump said.

At the event, Trump said: “The guy in Texas is a con man, total con man. The guy gets lost for twelve, fourteen days.”

He spoke at a Rose Garden luncheon at the White House honoring US first responders, including firefighters, police officers, sheriffs and federal law enforcement personnel. Here is what he said:

President Donald Trump has attacked Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico for staying away from the campaign trail.

Also read: What happened to James Talarico? Texas Senate hopeful returns to campaign trail after lengthy absence

Talarico is back Talarico returned to the campaign trail last week on October 9, after being away for nearly 10 days. He showed up at the Austin City Limits music festival in Austin.

“James Talarico is back on the campaign trail talking to voters at Austin City Limits,” campaign spokesman JT Ennis said in a statement.

As per The New York Times, Talarico spent about 15 minutes greeting people at the festival and stopped for photos.

Also read: Matt Gaetz sued by two women over alleged sex trafficking; Joel Greenberg, Christopher Dorworth also named in lawsuit

What happened to Talarico Talarico told The New York Times that he had a “nasty case of the flu” and was “home sick in bed.” He also said: “Everybody should get the flu shot.”

He said he had been sick for seven days and had more events planned over the weekend. “We’re going up to Dallas tomorrow,” he said.

Talarico first shared on September 30 that he was sick, when he spoke virtually instead of in person at a United States Hispanic Business Council event. “I was starting to feel kind of under the weather a few days ago, and last night it got so bad that I went to the urgent care here in Dallas, and I was diagnosed with the flu,” Talarico said at the time, as per NBC.

“I’m running a fever, and I’m my most contagious right now. And I guess I’ve been shaking too many hands on the campaign trail, and so I want to keep everybody safe,” he said.

His last in-person public appearance was a fundraiser hosted by actor Robert DeNiro in New York City on September 28.

Paxton’s attacks Talarico’s long absence led to daily attacks from his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. At a rally with Trump in San Antonio last week, Paxton got the crowd to chant. “Where is James Talarico?” Paxton prompted the crowd to ask, as per CNN.

As per NBC, Paxton’s campaign asked for “proof of life.” Also, Paxton’s campaign sent an email that said: “Still no proof of life,” and “Texans are still asking one simple question: Where’s Jimmy?” as per The New York Times.