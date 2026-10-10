What happened to James Talarico? Texas Senate hopeful returns to campaign trail after lengthy absence

James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, returned to the campaign trail on Friday after being away for nearly 10 days. He showed up at the Austin City Limits music festival in Austin. James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, returned to the campaign trail. (REUTERS)

“James Talarico is back on the campaign trail talking to voters at Austin City Limits,” campaign spokesman JT Ennis said in a statement.

As per The New York Times, Talarico spent about 15 minutes greeting people at the festival and stopped for photos.

Also read: When was James Talarico last seen in public? Trump claims ‘bad rumors coming out’ about Democrat

He told The New York Times that he had a “nasty case of the flu” and was “home sick in bed.”

He also said: “Everybody should get the flu shot.” He said he had been sick for seven days and had more events planned over the weekend. “We’re going up to Dallas tomorrow,” he said.

Why was he away? Talarico shared on September 30 that he was sick, when he had to speak virtually instead of in person at a United States Hispanic Business Council.

“I was starting to feel kind of under the weather a few days ago, and last night it got so bad that I went to the urgent care here in Dallas, and I was diagnosed with the flu,” Talarico said at the time, as per NBC.

“I’m running a fever, and I’m my most contagious right now. And I guess I’ve been shaking too many hands on the campaign trail, and so I want to keep everybody safe.”

Talarico looked visibly ill during the event, blowing his nose and coughing.

His last in-person public appearance was for a fundraiser hosted by actor Robert DeNiro in New York City on Septmber 28.

Also read: What is a firing squad execution? Is it legal in the US? What to know about plans to livestream Nidal Malik Hasan's execution

Ken Paxton mocks Talarico’s absence Talarico’s long absence led to daily attacks from his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. At a rally with President Donald Trump in San Antonio on Wednesday, Paxton got the crowd to chant. “Where is James Talarico?” Paxton prompted the crowd to ask, as per CNN.

As per NBC, Paxton’s campaign asked for “proof of life.” On Friday, Paxton’s campaign sent an email that said: “Still no proof of life,” and “Texans are still asking one simple question: Where’s Jimmy?” as per The New York Times.