Laval Starbucks shooting: What happened in Montreal today? Active shooter reports emerge

Laval police on Wednesday confirmed that they are responding to a shooting incident at a Starbucks in Laval, Quebec. Officials said that they were conducting an operation near Highway 440 and 100th Avenue. Laval police responded to a shooting at a Starbucks outlet(Unsplash)

"I have just learned that there has been a shooting in Laval near the Starbucks that I myself frequent quite often," Quebec MNA Christopher Skeete said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "I urge citizens to avoid the area and know that I am monitoring the situation closely with my colleagues."

“I’m in Montreal now just 10m from laval. Pray no serious injuries. Canada full of jihadists welcomed by the woke leftist liberal party under PM Carney,” a local tweeted.

“Three people reportedly shot near a Starbucks in Laval, Canada. One is said to be in cardiac arrest,” a third local added.

According to local media reports, a major figure in Laval’s organized crime may have been targeted. Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. Officials are yet to release details about suspects or the motive. The victims have not been identified yet.

The shooting on Wednesday comes after a crime family in Quebec was the target of a major police raid in June, resulting in the arrest of suspected mob boss Leonardo Rizzuto. Officials said that he is the son of major crime don Vito Rizzuto and was charged with serious counts, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Where is Laval, Quebec?

Laval is a large city in southwestern Quebec, Canada, located just north of Montreal across the Rivière des Prairies. It sits on Île Jésus, the biggest island in the Hochelaga Archipelago after Montreal Island. With a population of over 450,000, Laval is Quebec’s third-largest city.