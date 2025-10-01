Chicago West Side shootings: Two men injured in separate incidents minutes apart; investigation underway

Chicago’s West Side reported two shooting incidents on Tuesday night, which took place just minutes apart. They resulted in two people being injured. In one of the incidents, at North Lawndale, a 33-year-old man was shot while he was in his car. The other incident took place in Garfield Park, injuring another 33-year-old man, reported CBS News. Two separate shooting incidents in Chicago leave two injured. An investigation is ongoing.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

In either event, no arrests have been made so far. However, the police are investigating the cause of the incidents.

Two shootings in Chicago’s West Side

In one of the incidents, the victim was critically injured. Meanwhile, the other victim was reported to be in fair condition. Both patients were admitted to the Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The first incident took place in North Lawndale, along the 3000 block of West Roosevelt, just across from Douglass Park. The victim drove himself to the hospital despite being injured. The hospital reported him to be in critical condition, CBS reported.

As per police records, the man was sitting inside his car. Out of nowhere, another vehicle approached. Without warning, someone inside that vehicle opened fire, striking him multiple times.

In the second incident, which happened in Garfield Park, the victim was shot in both his legs. Multiple shots were aimed at him, the police reported. An investigation is ongoing in both cases.

Recent shooting incidents in Chicago

There have been several shooting incidents reported across Chicago in the past few months. Last Friday, on September 26, a teen was fatally shot in Uptown. The incident was reported around midnight after police found an unconscious 18-year-old man. He had a gunshot wound to his head. A Block Club Chicago report states that the teenager was declared dead at the Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The shooting took place two weeks after another teenager was reportedly shot in the same neighborhood. The 17-year-old was killed while he was visiting his friends, according to ABC7.

Another teenager was killed recently on Monday morning on his way to school on his bicycle. The dead body was found in nearby bushes around 8.30 am local time, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

FAQs

Where did the shooting incident take place and when?

The incidents took place in Chicago’s West Side on Tuesday, September 30, at night.

How is the condition of the victims?

The victims were injured and received care at the hospital.

Did anyone die in the shooting incident?

No loss of life was reported in these incidents.