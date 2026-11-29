A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area on Saturday morning, disrupting activity at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). A video circulating on social media appears to show a Delta Air Lines aircraft aborting its landing as the tremors hit.
The earthquake struck at around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. According to the US Geological Survey, its epicentre was about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay, at a depth of around 12 to 13 kilometres.
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The sudden shaking caught passengers, airport staff and flight crews by surprise during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Shaking causes disruption at LAX
Deep Dive
Why did a Delta flight abort its landing at LAX during the earthquake?
What damage and delays did the earthquake cause inside LAX?
Were there aftershocks or a tsunami threat after the Los Angeles earthquake?
The earthquake caused noticeable shaking inside the airport. Ceiling tiles reportedly fell in at least one terminal, while videos shared online appeared to show cracked or broken windows.
Passengers were startled as alarms went off and lights and fixtures shook. Car alarms could also be heard in nearby parking areas. Some travellers took shelter while others recorded the incident on their phones.
There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or widespread injuries.{{/usCountry}}
There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or widespread injuries.{{/usCountry}}
Delta flight aborts landing
A video shared on social media appears to show a Delta Air Lines aircraft changing course and climbing back into the air as it approached LAX.
The manoeuvre, known as a go-around, allows pilots to abandon a landing and attempt another approach when conditions are not suitable.
Aftershocks reported across Los Angeles
The main earthquake was followed by several smaller tremors, with reported magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.9.
The shaking was felt across parts of Los Angeles County. Emergency and safety teams began checking the airport and nearby areas for possible damage.
Meanwhile, smoke was briefly seen near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after a contingency flaring incident. The incident was separate from any reported structural damage.
LAX continues operations
LAX continued operating as airport officials assessed the impact of the earthquake. Some travellers faced delays while safety checks were carried out.
Officials also confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. Residents and travellers were advised to stay alert for possible aftershocks.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.