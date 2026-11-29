A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area on Saturday morning, disrupting activity at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). A video circulating on social media appears to show a Delta Air Lines aircraft aborting its landing as the tremors hit.

A shattered window is seen at Los Angeles International Airport following an earthquake in Los Angeles, California. (X) more less

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The earthquake struck at around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. According to the US Geological Survey, its epicentre was about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay, at a depth of around 12 to 13 kilometres.

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The sudden shaking caught passengers, airport staff and flight crews by surprise during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Shaking causes disruption at LAX

Deep Dive Why did a Delta flight abort its landing at LAX during the earthquake? A social media video appears to show the aircraft climbing back into the air as it approached LAX. This manoeuvre, called a go-around, lets pilots abandon a landing when conditions are not suitable. What damage and delays did the earthquake cause inside LAX? Ceiling tiles reportedly fell in at least one terminal, and videos appeared to show cracked or broken windows. LAX continued operating while safety checks took place, though some travellers faced delays; there were no immediate reports of major structural damage or widespread injuries. Were there aftershocks or a tsunami threat after the Los Angeles earthquake? Several aftershocks were reported, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.9. Officials said there was no tsunami threat and advised people to stay alert for further aftershocks.

The earthquake caused noticeable shaking inside the airport. Ceiling tiles reportedly fell in at least one terminal, while videos shared online appeared to show cracked or broken windows.

Passengers were startled as alarms went off and lights and fixtures shook. Car alarms could also be heard in nearby parking areas. Some travellers took shelter while others recorded the incident on their phones.

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{{^usCountry}} There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or widespread injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or widespread injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Delta flight aborts landing

A video shared on social media appears to show a Delta Air Lines aircraft changing course and climbing back into the air as it approached LAX.

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The manoeuvre, known as a go-around, allows pilots to abandon a landing and attempt another approach when conditions are not suitable.

Aftershocks reported across Los Angeles

The main earthquake was followed by several smaller tremors, with reported magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.9.

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The shaking was felt across parts of Los Angeles County. Emergency and safety teams began checking the airport and nearby areas for possible damage.

Meanwhile, smoke was briefly seen near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after a contingency flaring incident. The incident was separate from any reported structural damage.

LAX continues operations

LAX continued operating as airport officials assessed the impact of the earthquake. Some travellers faced delays while safety checks were carried out.

Officials also confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake. Residents and travellers were advised to stay alert for possible aftershocks.