Learjet 60 crashes in Greenacres, Palm Beach County; videos emerge

A small plane crashed in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday. According to flight-tracking data, the aircraft was identified as a Learjet 60 (N722BD), a business jet.

Plane crash in Florida. (unSplash)

ADS-B data indicate that the flight departed from Austin, Texas. The aircraft reportedly entered a rapid descent over West Palm Beach before crashing onto S. Military Trail in Greenacres.

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Videos circulating on social media show burning debris and flames at the crash site. Another video appears to capture the aircraft's rapid vertical descent moments before impact. The number of people on board and whether anyone was injured remain unknown.

Power outage reported

Some witnesses claimed on social media that the plane struck a power line before crashing into a trailer park. Power lines are also reportedly down in the area. However, authorities have yet to confirm these reports or release an official statement on the incident.