A shooting reportedly took place in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on October 27. A Black LA Votes Party meeting was going on there at the time.

A shooting was reported in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Joshua Blakeham, an attendee and local shared news of the shooting. “Tonight, we gathered in Leimert Park for the Black LA Votes Party to feed, educate, heal, and fellowship with our community,” he wrote.

Black LA Votes Party member speaks about shooting

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The local noted that during the event a shooting had taken place down the street. “Near the middle of our event, a shooting occurred down the street, NOT at our event. Everyone at our gathering remained safe, and no attendees were injured. Despite the disruption, we came together, held our Healing Circle, continued our political education, shared food, and ended the night in love and community,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} “As misinformation circulates, we want to be clear about what happened. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the violence. We love Leimert Park, we love our people, and we will continue creating spaces for healing, connection, and empowerment,” the account further detailed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As misinformation circulates, we want to be clear about what happened. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the violence. We love Leimert Park, we love our people, and we will continue creating spaces for healing, connection, and empowerment,” the account further detailed. {{/usCountry}}

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Alex Villanueva, who used to be the LA County sheriff also shared that while attendees had been unharmed, two people nearby were reportedly injured in the shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is yet to comment on the incident. A cause for the reported shooting is not known yet. No information on the suspect or reported victims has been made public at this time.

What we know so far about the Leimert Park shooting

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An independent local news page noted on X “LAPD is on scene investigating a shooting that occurred a short time ago in the 4300 block of Degnan Blvd. Per radio traffic a male, approximately 60 years old was shot in the shoulder and has since been transported to a local hospital.” However, cops are yet to release a statement on the incident.

The Citizen App also posted “Man Shot in Arm Near Leimert Park. Police responded to reports of shots fired in Leimert Park, Los Angeles,” noting that the incident was at 4325 Degnan Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Yet another post said “Mass shooting at Leimert park in south Los Angeles during voting party left few injured,people escaped unharmed while some sufferd injuries. Don't be intimated by any voting violence.” However, there's no information to confirm a mass shooting.