Fort Bragg: ‘Active shooter reported on base’ message allegedly shared with personnel; group for spouses sees concerned posts

“Active Shooter Reported on Base! tell your soldiers/family to stay inside shooter was last seen by white Falcon Barracks on Falcon St and Ardennes,” a message shared on Facebook and X read.

A message about an active shooter at Fort Bragg was allegedly sent out to personnel on October 27. The major military base is near Fayetteville, North Carolina and the alleged message comes on the anniversary of the mass shooting carried out there by William J. Kreutzer Jr. in 1995.

“We are receiving reports of an active shooter threat on Fort Bragg. At this point, we are working to verify the information. Therefore, personnel in the immediate vicinity, please take necessary self-protection measures. We will advise immediately with any new information received,” the post from them read.

Also Read | Mass shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey reported; at least seven shot, videos show large police presence

Fort Bragg issued an official message disregarding any ‘active threat situation’.

“Fort Bragg officials confirm there is no active threat situation on the installation. We encourage our community to disregard rumors and rely on official Fort Bragg channels for accurate information. The safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority,” they wrote.

Group for Fort Bragg spouses sees concerned messages While it appears there's no active threat on the Fort Bragg base, a group for personnel's spouses saw an outpouring of concern amid earlier reports of a shooter there.

“Active shooter on base by Ardennes?,” one asked. Another added “So my husband got an update. Apparently some dummy was walking around the barracks with their pew pew and they aren’t suppose to.” Yet another said “They’ve had the all clear for like a hour and a half or so. Everything’s good. Was a misunderstanding from what my husband was told.”

Meanwhile, several pages indicated that it might be a drill or false alarm, even as Fort Bragg officially denied there was any active shooter situation.

Fort Bragg: Alleged message about shooter sparks fears Although the fears appear to be unfounded now, the initial post about the alleged message saw many reactions online.

“Kinda creepy this goes out the same day DOW announces they’re pushing Post to be more independently ready incase of attack,” one wrote, referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's new directive. Another added “I know 82nd and Marines are doing a 17 day Live Fire Exercises started Oct. 27th 2026.” Yet another said that they had called their cousin and was told it was a ‘false alarm’.

One person even shared an alleged photo which appeared to show police vehicles on scene.