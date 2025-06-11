After Fort Bragg, Trump lists military bases that will be renamed - Fort Robert E Lee to Fort Hood
Speaking to hundreds of soldiers in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump listed military bases his administration will rename
Speaking to hundreds of soldiers in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump listed military bases his administration will rename. The 78-year-old's visit to Fort Bragg, home to some 50,000 active-duty soldiers, came a day after he deployed about 700 Marines to aid 4,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid citywide anti-ICE protests.
Trump warned against demonstrations against the 250th Army Day parade, telling reporters "they're going to be met with very big force."
Earlier this year, the president restored the name Fort Bragg to the base, one of the largest in the world, despite a federal law that prohibits honoring generals who fought for the South during the Civil War. In 2023, the base had been renamed Fort Liberty, a change driven by racial justice protests.
Here are the other military bases Trump said he would rename
- Fort Pickett
• Fort Hood
• Fort Gordon
• Fort Rucker
• Fort Polk
• Fort A.P. Hill
• Fort Robert E. Lee
Why Donald Trump renamed Fort Bragg
President Trump renamed Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg on March 27, 2025, restoring its original name, to honor Private First Class Roland L Bragg, a World War II paratrooper killed in World War I, not Confederate General Braxton Bragg.
Trump, fulfilling a 2024 campaign pledge, argued the 2023 renaming to Fort Liberty erased “heritage” due to “political correctness." Critics, including Rep. Don Bacon, argue that the decision reignites divisive Confederate associations.