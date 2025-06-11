Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Fort Bragg, Trump lists military bases that will be renamed - Fort Robert E Lee to Fort Hood

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 11, 2025 02:30 AM IST

Speaking to hundreds of soldiers in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump listed military bases his administration will rename

Speaking to hundreds of soldiers in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump listed military bases his administration will rename. The 78-year-old's visit to Fort Bragg, home to some 50,000 active-duty soldiers, came a day after he deployed about 700 Marines to aid 4,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid citywide anti-ICE protests. 

President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally with US Army troops on Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)
President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally with US Army troops on Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump warned against demonstrations against the 250th Army Day parade, telling reporters "they're going to be met with very big force." 

Earlier this year, the president restored the name Fort Bragg to the base, one of the largest in the world, despite a federal law that prohibits honoring generals who fought for the South during the Civil War. In 2023, the base had been renamed Fort Liberty, a change driven by racial justice protests.

Here are the other military bases Trump said he would rename

  • Fort Pickett

• Fort Hood

• Fort Gordon

• Fort Rucker

• Fort Polk

• Fort A.P. Hill

• Fort Robert E. Lee

Why Donald Trump renamed Fort Bragg

President Trump renamed Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg on March 27, 2025, restoring its original name, to honor Private First Class Roland L Bragg, a World War II paratrooper killed in World War I, not Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

 Trump, fulfilling a 2024 campaign pledge, argued the 2023 renaming to Fort Liberty erased “heritage” due to “political correctness."  Critics, including Rep. Don Bacon, argue that the decision reignites divisive Confederate associations. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / After Fort Bragg, Trump lists military bases that will be renamed - Fort Robert E Lee to Fort Hood
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On